Harry Surprised His Coachella Crowd By Singing A 1D Classic With Lizzo

Coachella’s second weekend kicked off with some pretty highly anticipated performances, but no one saw one major surprise guest coming. Fans were surprised by a Harry Styles and Lizzo set in the early hours of Saturday, April 23 on the main stage, as the duo performed One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful” and Gloria Gaynor's “I Will Survive.” Styles headlined this year’s festival along with Billie Eilish, the Weeknd, and Swedish House Mafia, and he definitely gave concert-goers more than they bargained for by bringing out some unexpected guests. Styles and Lizzo’s Coachella concert was a surprise, and the videos of their duets are truly must-see performances.

Lizzo teased her appearance at the music festival a few hours before she took the stage by posting a TikTok of herself singing her latest single “About Damn Time” stitched with a popular meme of a girl hitting herself on the edge of a bed and hitting a high note while screaming. The TikTok queen captioned the video “I’m bored otw to Coachella.” A not so subtle hint at the surprise concert. Eagle-eyed viewers will also notice she wore a cap that says “Harry is my friend.” Coincidence? I think not.

At Coachella’s kick-off weekend, Styles’ special guest appearance was Shania Twain. The pair dueted Twain’s classic hits “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and “You’re Still the One” in sequined fits. After that show-stopping collab, it only made sense for Styles and Lizzo to be outfitted in matching looks.

The besties took to the stage in matching neon pink pants with Lizzo in a shimmery pink tee and Styles in a silver and pink vest for their rendition of the One Direction smash “What Makes You Beautiful.” Obvi, it was a massive treat for Directioners everywhere.

But that wasn’t all. Donning massive faux fur coats in pink and orange, the duo took on a fiery cover of the disco anthem “I Will Survive” with major twin flame energy, and the crowd ate it up.

Can we take a moment to appreciate just how precious their friendship is?

Styles and Lizzo have been close for years now. Fans first got a glimpse of the friends’ chemistry back in 2020 when Styles joined Lizzo for a performance of her hit “Juice.” A year later, Lizzo proved she was the ultimate Styles stan when she partied with BTS at one of his concerts.

Directioners can’t get enough of #harrychella, and Lizzo’s surprise appearance was the cherry on top.