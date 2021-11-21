These Photos Of Lizzo Meeting BTS At Harry Styles' Concert Are Literal Gold

It looks like there’s a new power clique in town. On Friday, Nov. 19, Lizzo attended Harry Styles’ Love On Tour show in Inglewood, California, and ran into some pretty big stars. (Which says a lot. I mean, she’s Lizzo.) The “Juice” singer met and posed in photos with BTS members V, Jungkook, Jimin, and J-Hope. The musicians knew they were having a moment. So much so, they shared their meeting on social media and showed so much love and appreciation for each other as artists. The group pics showing Lizzo meeting BTS in the excited crowd at Harry Styles’ concert are literal gold, to be quite honest.

Everyone got a chance to see the iconic meet-up via BTS’ Twitter account, when the K-pop group shared a series of photos highlighting the event. The tweet simply said, “We met @lizzo,” followed by a heart-eyed emoji. Yeah, BTS, I’d also have hearts in my eyes if I met Lizzo.

Lizzo quote-tweeted the message and said, “I met BTS,” and added a watery-eyed emoji to capture her feelings towards meeting the bandmates. No word on if Harry himself got in on the meet-up after the show, but my heart likes to believe he did. How I’d love to be a fly on the wall.

Lizzo has never stirred away from admitting she’s a member of ARMY (the official fandom name for BTS fans). On Sept. 15, Lizzo asked her fans what her new song should be about, and one fan responded that her new content should be about Jimin and V’s friendship. And Lizzo did not disappoint. In response, the singer uploaded a 17-second clip where she busted out in freestyle about Jimin and V.

On Sept. 23, Lizzo covered BTS’ hit-song “Butter” on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge wearing a VMIN — the ARMY-dubbed name given to V and Jimin— tube top. It looks like all that manifesting pulled through, and the musicians all convened at the Harry Styles concert.

The adorable meet-up ended with the two artists following each other on Twitter, but not before Lizzo shared some selfies and a clip of her and V singing along to Styles as he sang “You Don’t Know You’re Beautiful” from his One Direction days.

From what’s now being called #VMINZZO on Twitter, let’s hope this meetup manifests a song collab between two of the biggest names in music.