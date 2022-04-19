OMG, Aespa's First Live U.S. Show Will Be At Coachella This Weekend

The Coachella lineup just got even better. On April 19, aespa announced they’ll perform at the desert festival this weekend. Their Coachella appearance will mark their first live concert performance in the United States, and the best part is the girls will be taking over the festival’s main stage.

The group, made up of members KARINA, WINTER, GISELLE, and NINGNING, teased on Twitter that they’ll be performing their “hottest tracks,” as well as an unreleased song. They didn’t give provide more details about their performance; however, according to Soompi, aespa’s setlist will include their debut single “Black Mamba,” as well as their newer hits like “Next Level” and “Savage.”

Last year, aespa made history as the first K-pop girl group to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in November. During the event, they performed “Savage.” They also performed the track on The Nick Cannon Show a month later.

Now, aespa will make history once again at Coachella. According to their tweet, aespa is the first K-pop group to perform on Coachella’s main stage. In total, they’re the third K-pop girl group to perform at the festival. BLACKPINK was the first to do so in April of 2019. They were followed 2NE1 who made their Coachella debut this year on April 16. Their performance of “I Am the Best” marked the group’s first time reuniting since they disbanded in 2016.

Aespa has so much to be proud of. In addition to their upcoming historic performance, according to Soompi, aespa’s recent achievements include winning Rookie of the Year at the 2022 Korean Music Awards. They also won Best K-pop Song and Song of the Year for the track “Next Level.” The awards show took place on March 1 in Seoul. According to the Korea Herald, their three prizes are the most any rookie group has won at the awards show.

The girls are only set to achieve greater success with their new song. According to a press release, aespa planned an “explosive set” for their Coachella audience. We can’t wait to see aespa light up the main stage at the festival.