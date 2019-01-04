K-Pop is coming to Coachella in 2019 in the form of BLACKPINK! That’s right, guys. For the first time ever, a K-pop girl group will be taking the stage at the famous festival and that means they’ll be making some serious headway for their contemporaries. So, who is BLACKPINK? And what can fans expect from them when Coachella rolls around? Well, the first thing you need to know is that they’re pretty awesome! As for the rest of what you need to know, read on!

According to Billboard, BLACKPINK is the best-charting female Korean act ever. And that’s an incredibly impressive accomplishment, especially when you consider how much competition there is in the K-Pop world. But BLACKPINK has a unique approach to their group image and identity, which makes them especially popular right now. So, let’s take a look at some of the things that set BLACKPINK apart from other K-Pop acts.

There are four girls in the group

Unlike some other K-Pop girl groups that have around six to nine members (like TWICE and EXID), BLACKPINK only has four. But each of the four girls that makes up the group offers something special. Their names are Jennie, Ji Soo, Lisa, and Rosé and all of them contribute vocals to their tracks. So, what makes each one stand out?

Jennie and Lisa hold down the rapping in the group while Rosé and Ji Soo balance things out with a softer vocalist touch.

See them in action:

BLACKPINK on YouTube

The name BLACKPINK has a deep meaning

To the untrained eye, the name BLACKPINK might just look like two colors put together. But for the group itself, it’s about way more than colors. Back in June 2016, a YG Entertainment representative for the group revealed exactly why that name was chosen:

The meaning of Black Pink aims to contradict the common perception of the color pink. Pink is commonly used to portray prettiness, but Black Pink actually means to say that 'Pretty isn't everything. It also symbolizes that they are a team that encompasses not only beauty, but also great talent.

Jennie is currently dating fellow K-Pop idol, Kai from EXO

Dating is somewhat of a taboo within the K-Pop world, so if stars are dating one another, it's not often you find out about it. But just like in Hollywood, every once in a while, K-pop idols who are dating are snapped by the paparazzi no matter how low-key they try to keep things.

That was the case for BLACKPINK's Jennie when, on Dec. 31, Korean tabloid Dispatch released photos of Jennie and EXO's Kai on what looked like a date in November 2018.

dispatchsns on YouTube

Shortly after the pictures hit the internet, Kai's agency, SM Entertainment, confirmed Jennie and Kai were dating with a short statement, saying, "Kai and Jennie have become fond of each other."

While the K-Pop industry has been somewhat unforgiving of idols dating in the past (HyunA and E-Dawn were infamously dropped by their agency, Cube Entertainment, when it was discovered they had been dating for two years secretly), Jennie and Kai's labels seem to be taking their relationship news in stride, which fans can't be happier about! What's wrong with two young, talented idols dating?

BLACKPINK had their own TV show

Yes, you read that right! Back in early 2018, the group appeared in a short-form reality series called BLACKPINK House. Consisting of 12 episodes in total, the show basically followed the girls at home as they did everyday stuff together. BLACKPINK House really helped new fans (called Blinks) get acquainted with all the girls. You can watch the whole show here on YouTube.

In the fourth episode, the girls baked macaroons together. Check out the episode below:

BLACKPINK on YouTube

So, it wasn’t anything too involved, but enough for fans to get to know them!

And now you're well on your way to getting know them, too! This obviously just brushes the surface of how amazing BLACKPINK are, so your next step to really discovering their immense levels of talent would be to stream their music so that you're ready to sing along at Coachella. It's all available on Spotify, so click play below to have a listen!