The Meaning Behind Aespa's "Savage" Lyrics Is Empowering AF
Their new music video is just as badass.
K-pop girl group aespa has officially returned with new music and a thrilling, accompanying video. On Tuesday, Oct. 5, they dropped their first EP, Savage, along with their lead single of the same name. Their newest project comes five months after the release of “Next Level” in May. If you’re wondering about the meaning and English translation behind aespa's "savage" lyrics, know the track will make you feel so empowered.
aespa, made up of members Karina, Winter, Giselle, and Ningning, have been releasing bops ever since they debuted in November 2020 with “Black Mamba.” What’s especially interesting about their visuals is that they rely on animated counterparts called “ae,” which are essentially their avatars. Across their music videos, aespa’s human members and their digital characters work in tandem to defeat a villain named Black Mamba. Super cool, right?
“Savage” continues that storyline. During the song, the girls sing about not letting anyone or anything scare them. “Oh my gosh! Don’t you know I’m a savage?” they first sing before launching into the first verse: “I'm a killa', who will break you, ae/ You're still hiding and hallucinating.”
In the chorus, aespa then sings about getting close to defeating their villain. “I can see your words, your weakness algorithm/ Steaming, it’s steaming,” they say. Watch aespa’s “Savage” music video below.
You can also read the meaning and English translation behind aespa’s “Savage” lyrics below, via Genius.
Intro: Winter
Oh my gosh
Don't you know I'm a savage?
Verse 1: Karina, Giselle
I'm a killa', who will break you, ae
You're still hiding and hallucinating
Beat you up, we holler
I'm not afraid of you, you, hit you harder
Push me in, deep fake on me
To the unprepared stage
Corner me in, fake on me
Got everybody, mock up to me
You shake me up so that I feel ashamed
Cold spectators are collapsed, ae
I can't stand you anymore, say, "No!" (Yeah, yeah)
Refrain: Winter, Ningning
Wait and see, I'm a little savage
Your dirty play
I can't stand it any longer
You want to break me
Your hallucinations are becoming
The reasons to construct you
I'm a savage
I'll break you into pieces yeah, oh-oh-oh-oh
I'm a savage
I'll crush you, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Chorus: Karina, Giselle, Karina & Ningning
Get me, get me now
Get me, get me now (Zu-zu-zu-zu)
Or I'll become more savage (Zu-zu-zu-zu)
Get me, get me now
Get me, get me now (Zu-zu-zu-zu)
Now I'm going to get you now, I'm a savage
Gimme, gimme now
Gimme, gimme now (Zu-zu-zu-zu)
I can see your words, your weakness algorithm (Zu-zu-zu-zu)
Steaming, it's steaming, steaming, it's steaming (Zu-zu-zu-zu)
MA ae SYNK, don't bother me and bog off, savage (Zu-zu-zu-zu)
Verse 2: Giselle, Winter, Karina
Mhm, everybody looks at me
I'm used to it, I should take a step back
I have to endure it like an adult
I'm locked up in the glass
I want to play such a horrible expectation
I'm locked up in that hallucination frame
I'm going to KWANGYA, game in
Defeating a subtle alienation
And making me drift apart from my ae
Your satisfying trick
We gone KWANGYA, game in
Cut it down, my sword of light
To you who is damaged
It's a merciless punch
Refrain: Ningning, Winter, Karina
See? I'm a little savage
I block your regenerative power
I distract you, I leave you out
Don't forget, this is KWANGYA
I control your time and space
Make it, break it
I'm a savage
I'll break you into pieces, oh-oh-oh-oh
I'm a savage
I'll crush you, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Chorus: Winter, Ningning, Karina & Ningning
Get me, get me now
Get me, get me now (Zu-zu-zu-zu)
Or I'll become more savage (Zu-zu-zu-zu)
Get me, get me now
Get me, get me now (Zu-zu-zu-zu)
Now I'm going to get you now, I'm a savage
Gimme, gimme now
Gimme, gimme now (Zu-zu-zu-zu)
I can see your words, your weakness algorithm (Zu-zu-zu-zu)
Steaming, it's steaming, steaming, it's steaming (Zu-zu-zu-zu)
MA ae SYNK, don't bother me and bog off, savage (Zu-zu-zu-zu)
Bridge: Winter, Karina, Ningning, Giselle
You are the one who protected me when I was in trouble
My naevis, we love you
My victory, one SYNK DIVE
All the opportunities you've created
I know your sacrifices, oh
My naevis, we love you
I know, we'll make sure to find your memories
Let's meet surely after the resurrection
Breakdown: Karina, Ningning
Savage
Savage
Yeah
Chorus: All, Karina, Winter, Ningning
Get me, get me now (Get me now)
Get me, get me now (Get me now)
(Zu-zu-zu-zu)
Or I'll (Get me now) become (Get me now, oh-oh-oh) more savage
(Zu-zu-zu-zu)
Get me, get me now (Get me now)
Get me, get me now (Get me now)
(Zu-zu-zu-zu)
Now I'm (Get me now) going to get you (Get me now) now, I'm a savage
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) Gimme, gimme now
Gimme, gimme now (Zu-zu-zu-zu)
I can see your words, your weakness algorithm (Zu-zu-zu-zu) (Give me now)
Steaming, it's steaming, steaming, it's steaming (Zu-zu-zu-zu)
MA ae SYNK, don't bother me and bog off, savage (Zu-zu-zu-zu)
Outro: All
Ha-ha, what?
aespa’s Savage EP is now streaming.