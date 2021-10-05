The Meaning Behind Aespa's "Savage" Lyrics Is Empowering AF

K-pop girl group aespa has officially returned with new music and a thrilling, accompanying video. On Tuesday, Oct. 5, they dropped their first EP, Savage, along with their lead single of the same name. Their newest project comes five months after the release of “Next Level” in May. If you’re wondering about the meaning and English translation behind aespa's "savage" lyrics, know the track will make you feel so empowered.

aespa, made up of members Karina, Winter, Giselle, and Ningning, have been releasing bops ever since they debuted in November 2020 with “Black Mamba.” What’s especially interesting about their visuals is that they rely on animated counterparts called “ae,” which are essentially their avatars. Across their music videos, aespa’s human members and their digital characters work in tandem to defeat a villain named Black Mamba. Super cool, right?

“Savage” continues that storyline. During the song, the girls sing about not letting anyone or anything scare them. “Oh my gosh! Don’t you know I’m a savage?” they first sing before launching into the first verse: “I'm a killa', who will break you, ae/ You're still hiding and hallucinating.”

In the chorus, aespa then sings about getting close to defeating their villain. “I can see your words, your weakness algorithm/ Steaming, it’s steaming,” they say. Watch aespa’s “Savage” music video below.

You can also read the meaning and English translation behind aespa’s “Savage” lyrics below, via Genius.

Intro: Winter

Oh my gosh

Don't you know I'm a savage?

Verse 1: Karina, Giselle

I'm a killa', who will break you, ae

You're still hiding and hallucinating

Beat you up, we holler

I'm not afraid of you, you, hit you harder

Push me in, deep fake on me

To the unprepared stage

Corner me in, fake on me

Got everybody, mock up to me

You shake me up so that I feel ashamed

Cold spectators are collapsed, ae

I can't stand you anymore, say, "No!" (Yeah, yeah)

Refrain: Winter, Ningning

Wait and see, I'm a little savage

Your dirty play

I can't stand it any longer

You want to break me

Your hallucinations are becoming

The reasons to construct you

I'm a savage

I'll break you into pieces yeah, oh-oh-oh-oh

I'm a savage

I'll crush you, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Chorus: Karina, Giselle, Karina & Ningning

Get me, get me now

Get me, get me now (Zu-zu-zu-zu)

Or I'll become more savage (Zu-zu-zu-zu)

Get me, get me now

Get me, get me now (Zu-zu-zu-zu)

Now I'm going to get you now, I'm a savage

Gimme, gimme now

Gimme, gimme now (Zu-zu-zu-zu)

I can see your words, your weakness algorithm (Zu-zu-zu-zu)

Steaming, it's steaming, steaming, it's steaming (Zu-zu-zu-zu)

MA ae SYNK, don't bother me and bog off, savage (Zu-zu-zu-zu)

Verse 2: Giselle, Winter, Karina

Mhm, everybody looks at me

I'm used to it, I should take a step back

I have to endure it like an adult

I'm locked up in the glass

I want to play such a horrible expectation

I'm locked up in that hallucination frame

I'm going to KWANGYA, game in

Defeating a subtle alienation

And making me drift apart from my ae

Your satisfying trick

We gone KWANGYA, game in

Cut it down, my sword of light

To you who is damaged

It's a merciless punch

Refrain: Ningning, Winter, Karina

See? I'm a little savage

I block your regenerative power

I distract you, I leave you out

Don't forget, this is KWANGYA

I control your time and space

Make it, break it

I'm a savage

I'll break you into pieces, oh-oh-oh-oh

I'm a savage

I'll crush you, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Chorus: Winter, Ningning, Karina & Ningning

Get me, get me now

Get me, get me now (Zu-zu-zu-zu)

Or I'll become more savage (Zu-zu-zu-zu)

Get me, get me now

Get me, get me now (Zu-zu-zu-zu)

Now I'm going to get you now, I'm a savage

Gimme, gimme now

Gimme, gimme now (Zu-zu-zu-zu)

I can see your words, your weakness algorithm (Zu-zu-zu-zu)

Steaming, it's steaming, steaming, it's steaming (Zu-zu-zu-zu)

MA ae SYNK, don't bother me and bog off, savage (Zu-zu-zu-zu)

Bridge: Winter, Karina, Ningning, Giselle

You are the one who protected me when I was in trouble

My naevis, we love you

My victory, one SYNK DIVE

All the opportunities you've created

I know your sacrifices, oh

My naevis, we love you

I know, we'll make sure to find your memories

Let's meet surely after the resurrection

Breakdown: Karina, Ningning

Savage

Savage

Yeah

Chorus: All, Karina, Winter, Ningning

Get me, get me now (Get me now)

Get me, get me now (Get me now)

(Zu-zu-zu-zu)

Or I'll (Get me now) become (Get me now, oh-oh-oh) more savage

(Zu-zu-zu-zu)

Get me, get me now (Get me now)

Get me, get me now (Get me now)

(Zu-zu-zu-zu)

Now I'm (Get me now) going to get you (Get me now) now, I'm a savage

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) Gimme, gimme now

Gimme, gimme now (Zu-zu-zu-zu)

I can see your words, your weakness algorithm (Zu-zu-zu-zu) (Give me now)

Steaming, it's steaming, steaming, it's steaming (Zu-zu-zu-zu)

MA ae SYNK, don't bother me and bog off, savage (Zu-zu-zu-zu)

Outro: All

Ha-ha, what?

aespa’s Savage EP is now streaming.