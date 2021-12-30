RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook have once again pulled all the stops to make V’s birthday one to remember. The guys began showering him with love on social media as soon as it turned midnight on Dec. 30th in Korea. They tweeted their favorite photos of the birthday boy along with sweet messages honoring their “bro.” Now that the group has their own Instagram accounts, V got even more love on there, too. You need to see BTS’ messages for V’s 26th birthday (27th in Korean age) because they were so cute.

Jimin kicked things off on Twitter by sharing a photo of V wearing glasses along with the caption, “My love Happy Birthday bro #JIMIN #HappyBdayTaetae,” according to a fan translation by @BTS_Trans. RM then tweeted out the same message, except he posted a picture of V enjoying lunch.

Suga, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, said that although he can’t see V in person right now, he’s wishing him well from far away. “Happy birthday Taehyung-ah, since I’m in quarantine now I’m sending just my heart~ #HappyBdayTaehyung #ItsSugaHyung #HopeItsAHappyDay,” Suga tweeted, according to @BTS_Trans.

Meanwhile, J-Hope posted a series of throwback photos of him and V through the years. “My love Happy birthday bro. #HopeFilm #BabyTaehyung #HappyBirthdayTaehyung #HappyBdayTaehyung,” he wrote.

J-Hope also shared newer pictures of him and V from this year.

Jin then tweeted a close-up picture of V, which the birthday boy apparently chose himself. “My bro Taehyung-ah I'm posting the picture you asked for I love you -Jin-,” he wrote.

Finally, Jungkook posted a close-up of V along with the caption, “HapborthddaybbroV.”

This year, Lizzo also joined in on the birthday celebrations. After hanging out with V, Jungkook, Jimin, and J-Hope at Harry Styles’ Love On Tour show in Inglewood, California on Nov. 19, Lizzo wished her new friend a “happy birthday” by sharing some fan art of her and V.

V’s 26th birthday was definitely one for the books.