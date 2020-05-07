There have been reports floating around that BTS has been hard at work on a new Japanese album for weeks now, so ARMYs have been patiently waiting for the official announcement to come. Well, now fans can celebrate, because on May 7, the album was confirmed to be on its way. Fans will be happy to hear all about BTS' Map Of The Soul: The Journey Japanese album details, including its release date and how many new songs it will include.

According to a translation by Soompi, on March 26, Billboard Japan reported BTS will be releasing a new Japanese single "Stay Gold" as the OST for the upcoming Japanese drama Spiral Labyrinth: DNA Forensic Investigation and it would be part of BTS' new Japanese album coming this summer.

Although Big Hit Entertainment was staying mum on the rumored project, fans were excited because it's been a while since BTS released a full-length Japanese project. In April 2018, they dropped their Japanese album Face Yourself. Since then, they've released the Japanese-language single "Lights" and Japanese versions of "Boy With Luv" and "IDOL."

Now, Big Hit revealed Map Of The Soul: The Journey is coming July 15, with pre-orders beginning on May 8. The album will have a whopping 13 tracks. Nine will be Japanese versions of songs ARMYs already heard, but four of those tracks will be totally new. The new songs are "INTRO: Calling," "Stay Gold," "Your Eyes Tell," and "OUTRO: The Journey."

Fans should know "Stay Gold" will come with a music video and Jungkook helped compose "Your Eyes Tell."

If that's getting fans excited already, wait until they hear the rest of the album details. Each version will include a different set of goodies.

For example, the limited editions will come with a booklet, a luxurious sleeve case, and stickers, while the regular editions will bring a lyrics booklet and trading card. Fans can also expect a lyrics booklet and trading card for the Universal Music Store and the Japan Official Fanclub editions. As for the Sevennet version, fans will get a lyrics booklet and a changing jacket card set.

ARMYs can read the album's full details below.

Fans should start saving their money now because July 15 will be here before they know it.