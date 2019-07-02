What Do BTS' "Lights" Lyrics Mean? It's BTS' Love Letter To Their Fans
BTS has been releasing new music nonstop lately, and now they’ve released their first Japanese single of 2019. The single entitled “Lights” is all about love. The BTS ARMY is already going wild over the song and they’re especially loving the lyrics. So, what do BTS’ “Lights” lyrics mean? Well, as I mentioned, the song is about love, so it makes perfect sense that lyrics would reflect that. In any case, though, let’s take a closer look at what the song is all about.
But first, here’s a little more info about the song: “Lights” is the lead single from BTS' Japanese Lights/Boy With Luv single album which will be released digitally on July 3 in Japan and physically on July 5 in the United States and United Kingdom. The album will feature Japanese versions of “Boy With Luv” and “IDOL,” so there’s a lot of new content coming ARMYs' way.
But as I mentioned, “Lights” is the lead single, so it’s the first one being released from the album. The song is a total bop and, like I said, fans are loving every single second of it. So, let’s take a look at the lyrics, shall we? Because the song is like one long love letter to ARMYs about how they're BTS' light, according to a translation by the fan account @k00kceptional.
In the first verse, BTS sings about having a special someone that is able to make them feel like the world stops and the lyrics are pretty great. Here’s a look at the first verse:
Sunday, can't reply to your calls or texts / Can't bring myself to start anything / I sometimes get sick of this / Scared of what's going to happen
But I feel like I can save someone / I hear your voice / Time stops in the midst of chaos
The chorus is totally catchy and really adds a lot to the song a whole. It’s the kind of chorus that will definitely get stuck in your head once you hear it a few times. The lyrics talk about how that special someone is able to give them purpose, and even if that person isn't physically with them, they are always in their thoughts, which gives them energy to take on whatever tough situation comes their way. Anyway, here are the chorus lyrics:
When I close my eyes / In the darkness your light woah / Because you light me up / We can walk unafraid you and I woah / You're my light you're my light / Anytime you shine into my heart / You're my light you're my light / No matter how far away you'll reach me
The second verse really drives the overall message of the song home by talking about how love isn't perfect, but it's worth it. Here’s a look at those lyrics:
Angels who know pain / Flying with scars all over through the night / Every time I'm thinking about love / Every time I'm thinking about love / Don't want to hear just bright songs / Want to face my loneliness and color my reality / Losing then gaining, pursuing something every day
Believing it'll change like that / No one is perfect / Even this moment holds meaning / Connecting through sound woah
And now, you can read all the English lyrics to BTS' "Lights" in their entirety below:
Sunday, can't reply to your calls or texts
Can't bring myself to start anything
I sometimes get sick of this
scared of what's going to happier
But I feel like I can save someone
I hear your voice
Time stops in the midst of chaos
Connecting with you through sound woah
When I close my eyes
In the darkness your light woah
Because you light me up
We can walk unafraid you & I woah
You're my light you're my light
Anytime
You shine into my heart
You're my light you're my light
No matter
How far away you'll reach me
Angels who know pain
Flying with scars all over through the night
Every time I'm thinking about love
Every time I'm thinking about love
Don't want to hear just bright songs
Want to face my loneliness and color my reality
Losing then gaining, pursuing something every day
Believing it'll change like that
No one is perfect
Even this moment holds meaning
Connecting through sound woah
When I close my eyes
In the darkness my light woah
I'll light you up so
Let's walk unafraid you & I woah
I'm your light I'm your light
Anytime
I shine into your heart
I'm your light I'm your light
No matter
How far away I'l reach you
A sleepless night
Never thought it would happen
But I guess it's real
And again get stronger
What exactly is love?
If there's an answer here
I want to know now
I'm breaking down but there's a light
Morning will come no matter how painful a night
We can get over it even the future
We won't stop now
You yourself should decide the value of your happiness
And today again grow up
But there are times you show your weakness
You can stay true to yourself
Don't lie to yourself anymore
Everything connects through sound woah
When I close my eyes
In the darkness your light woah
Because you light me up
We can walk unafraid you & I woah
You're my light you're my light
Anytime
You shine into my heart
You're my light you're my light
No matter
How far away you'll reach me
How far away you'll reach me
As you can see, the lyrics to “Lights” are so touching and they’re inspirational in their own way, as is usually the case with BTS’ lyrics. Can’t wait to see what these guys do next.