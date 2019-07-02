BTS has been releasing new music nonstop lately, and now they’ve released their first Japanese single of 2019. The single entitled “Lights” is all about love. The BTS ARMY is already going wild over the song and they’re especially loving the lyrics. So, what do BTS’ “Lights” lyrics mean? Well, as I mentioned, the song is about love, so it makes perfect sense that lyrics would reflect that. In any case, though, let’s take a closer look at what the song is all about.

But first, here’s a little more info about the song: “Lights” is the lead single from BTS' Japanese Lights/Boy With Luv single album which will be released digitally on July 3 in Japan and physically on July 5 in the United States and United Kingdom. The album will feature Japanese versions of “Boy With Luv” and “IDOL,” so there’s a lot of new content coming ARMYs' way.

But as I mentioned, “Lights” is the lead single, so it’s the first one being released from the album. The song is a total bop and, like I said, fans are loving every single second of it. So, let’s take a look at the lyrics, shall we? Because the song is like one long love letter to ARMYs about how they're BTS' light, according to a translation by the fan account @k00kceptional.

In the first verse, BTS sings about having a special someone that is able to make them feel like the world stops and the lyrics are pretty great. Here’s a look at the first verse:

Sunday, can't reply to your calls or texts / Can't bring myself to start anything / I sometimes get sick of this / Scared of what's going to happen

But I feel like I can save someone / I hear your voice / Time stops in the midst of chaos

The chorus is totally catchy and really adds a lot to the song a whole. It’s the kind of chorus that will definitely get stuck in your head once you hear it a few times. The lyrics talk about how that special someone is able to give them purpose, and even if that person isn't physically with them, they are always in their thoughts, which gives them energy to take on whatever tough situation comes their way. Anyway, here are the chorus lyrics:

When I close my eyes / In the darkness your light woah / Because you light me up / We can walk unafraid you and I woah / You're my light you're my light / Anytime you shine into my heart / You're my light you're my light / No matter how far away you'll reach me

The second verse really drives the overall message of the song home by talking about how love isn't perfect, but it's worth it. Here’s a look at those lyrics:

Angels who know pain / Flying with scars all over through the night / Every time I'm thinking about love / Every time I'm thinking about love / Don't want to hear just bright songs / Want to face my loneliness and color my reality / Losing then gaining, pursuing something every day

Believing it'll change like that / No one is perfect / Even this moment holds meaning / Connecting through sound woah

And now, you can read all the English lyrics to BTS' "Lights" in their entirety below:

Sunday, can't reply to your calls or texts

Can't bring myself to start anything

I sometimes get sick of this

scared of what's going to happier

But I feel like I can save someone

I hear your voice

Time stops in the midst of chaos

Connecting with you through sound woah

When I close my eyes

In the darkness your light woah

Because you light me up

We can walk unafraid you & I woah

You're my light you're my light

Anytime

You shine into my heart

You're my light you're my light

No matter

How far away you'll reach me

Angels who know pain

Flying with scars all over through the night

Every time I'm thinking about love

Every time I'm thinking about love

Don't want to hear just bright songs

Want to face my loneliness and color my reality

Losing then gaining, pursuing something every day

Believing it'll change like that

No one is perfect

Even this moment holds meaning

Connecting through sound woah

When I close my eyes

In the darkness my light woah

I'll light you up so

Let's walk unafraid you & I woah

I'm your light I'm your light

Anytime

I shine into your heart

I'm your light I'm your light

No matter

How far away I'l reach you

A sleepless night

Never thought it would happen

But I guess it's real

And again get stronger

What exactly is love?

If there's an answer here

I want to know now

I'm breaking down but there's a light

Morning will come no matter how painful a night

We can get over it even the future

We won't stop now

You yourself should decide the value of your happiness

And today again grow up

But there are times you show your weakness

You can stay true to yourself

Don't lie to yourself anymore

Everything connects through sound woah

When I close my eyes

In the darkness your light woah

Because you light me up

We can walk unafraid you & I woah

You're my light you're my light

Anytime

You shine into my heart

You're my light you're my light

No matter

How far away you'll reach me

How far away you'll reach me

As you can see, the lyrics to “Lights” are so touching and they’re inspirational in their own way, as is usually the case with BTS’ lyrics. Can’t wait to see what these guys do next.