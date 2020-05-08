Three months after dropping Map of the Soul: 7 in February, BTS is already moving onto their next project, Map of the Soul: The Journey. The album, which is coming this summer, will mark BTS' first full-length Japanese record in two years. Similar to BTS' previous Japanese projects, MOTS: The Journey will include a mixture of old and new tracks. After hearing the news, fans wondered if the album would be available outside of Japan. In case you're also curious about whether you can pre-order BTS' Map Of The Soul: The Journey album in the U.S., here's what you need to know.

Since debuting in 2013, BTS has released three full-length Japanese records: Wake Up (2014), Youth (2016), and Face Yourself (2018). Considering each one dropped within two years of each other, fans had a strong feeling they would get BTS' fourth Japanese-language album in 2020.

On March 26, Billboard Japan reported BTS will be releasing a new Japanese single "Stay Gold," which will be part of their next Japanese album coming this summer.

Big Hit Entertainment stayed mum on the project, so fans waited in anticipation until they received confirmation about BTS' new album from the group's agency themselves.

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

On May 7, Big Hit finally confirmed fans can expect Map Of The Soul: The Journey on July 15 with pre-orders beginning on May 8. Since BTS usually sells out everything in their inventory, fans scrambled to find information on how to pre-order the album so they wouldn't miss out on getting it.

They turned to Weverse Shop, aka, the home of BTS' merchandise, but realized the store only offered the album to be shipped to South Korean and Japanese addresses only. Some fans suspect the lack of global shipping is due to shipping restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans were disappointed since they looked forward to purchasing the physical edition of the album. While they can always stream it, nothing beats getting a physical BTS album because of all the extra goodies it brings.

International ARMYs are hopeful that the album will be available for purchase in the U.S. at some point in the future, but in the meantime, they're keeping positive since they're hopeful it will become available from third party retailers sometime down the road.