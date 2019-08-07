Everyone knows that the BTS ARMY will always go hard for their favorite seven idols, whether it's about defending them online or racking up millions of views on their music videos. ARMYs have proven they'll support BTS financially: from paying membership to the band's official global fan club to buying all the BTS merch they can get their hands on. It's clear that people are willing to shell out more than a few bucks to show their commitment to the South Korean megastars. But I'm not even talking about the wildly popular BT21 line, or tickets to BTS' sold-out shows across the world (even though those definitely sell like hotcakes, too). I'm talking about the products that RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook aren't even intentionally endorsing. That doesn't stop the ARMY, because I've found nine products BTS sold out by accident, basically just by breathing in the products' direction.

This list is full of items that the members didn't even realize would cause a stir. But, really, shouldn't they know by now that the ARMY is always paying attention? From Jungkook's favorite laundry products to Suga's fashionably fuzzy sweaters, here are nine items that the ARMY sold out immediately after they noticed BTS used them.

3. Jungkook's Wine Jungkook almost learned his lesson after seeing his fabric softener sell out because he let the brand name slip on fancafe. In a June VLIVE broadcast, fans asked for the name of his cologne, but Jungkook refused to give it to them. "I’m not going to tell you what it is, because I’m going to be the only one using it,” he told viewers, according to the Business Times. Despite his best efforts to avoid brand names, however, he ended up selling out another product during his stream: his wine. Jungkook opened a bottle of wine on camera with the label in full view, and it didn't take long for ARMYs to track it down. The wine, Merlot Marche by Umani Ronchi Vigor Sangiovese, completely sold out in Korea within 24 hours of Jungkook's broadcast, according to Hellokpop. I guess we all want to know what it would be like to share a bottle of wine with Jungkook (or at least, the many, many ARMYs over 21, that is). It looks like the merlot is no longer available on Umani Ronchi's website, but there is a white version of the Vigor wine. Jungkook at least had a small victory, though — the ARMY still doesn't know what cologne he wears!

5. Jungkook's Lip Balm If you think BTS' golden touch is only a recent talent, think again: they were selling items out back in 2015. In a November 2015 Bangtan Bomb, Jungkook, referred to as "Mr. Lip Balm" in the video's title, jokes around as he applies Nivea lip balm, saying the brand name and even showing off the label to the camera as if he were advertising it. (Truly a rookie move.) BANGTANTV on YouTube ARMYs were quick to track down the product, Nivea Fruity Shine Lip Care. At just $3 a pop, it's thankfully way more affordable than Jimin's sunglasses and Suga's sweater. This meant, of course, that ARMYs went into a frenzy to get the balm. "Nivea" trended on Twitter in Korea shortly after the video came out and the lip balm sold out, according to Koreaboo. Nivea even went on to use a cartoon of Jungkook to promote the lip care line in Korea. You really can't make this stuff up.

7. V's Palette Brooch V is known for taking fashion risks; he can — and has — pulled off just about every style out there. It comes as no surprise, then, that the ARMY keeps a watchful eye on what he's wearing and jump on the trends he starts. In June, V was spotted wearing an artsy brooch shaped like a painter's palette at Incheon Airport, and it didn't go unnoticed by fans. The palette, created by British independent artist Kate Rowland, quickly sold out, according to the New Straits Times. Rowland actually had no idea why, at first. Of course, Rowland is running a small business, so she couldn't take every single ARMY's order for a brooch at once, but she promised on Twitter to restock when she could. At the time of publication, the palette brooch is still sold out, unfortunately, as is just about every product on Rowland's site. It's so awesome to see V promoting lesser-known artists, even when it's not necessarily his intention.