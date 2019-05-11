The Video Of BTS' 2019 BBMAs Performance Is *Finally* Here To Bless Your ARMY Eyeballs

In the future, when someone asks me what I was doing on May 1, 2019, I'll always be able to respond that I was busy fangirling and watching BTS grace the stage for American audiences at the Billboard Music Awards. This powerhouse K-Pop band delivered an iconic performance with Halsey at the BBMAs stage this year, and the video of BTS' BBMAs performance is finally here to bless your ARMY eyeballs. You can thank me later.

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook took the stage at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards to perform their hit song, "Boy With Luv," off their latest album, Map of the Soul: Persona. The performance lasted about three minutes and 50 seconds and, if you're familiar with BTS' work, so many elements looked super familiar. At the BBMAs, BTS performed in front of the "Persona" ticketing booth just like they do in the music video and various other "Boy With Luv" performances. Near the end of the performance, the ticketing booth transformed into the pink, red, and white light display that says "love" in giant letters up top, similar to the one from the music video.

The most exciting similarity the BBMAs rendition of "Boy With Luv" had with the music video was a guest performance by singer Halsey who, it should be noted, kept up with BTS' singing and dancing on-stage so well. When the performance ended, BTS and Halsey were applauded with deafening screams because there ain't no army as supportive as the BTS ARMY.

Thankfully, after waiting almost two weeks for a video of the performance, you can now watch BTS' performance of "Boy With Luv" at the BBMAs over and over again, but definitely prepare yourself for the well-deserved screams that will be coming through your speakers.

On top of their stellar performance, BTS had a lot of successes throughout the night at the BBMAs. BTS won the award for Top Duo/Group and beat out nominees Dan + Shay, Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5, and Panic! At The Disco. During their acceptance speech, RM spoke on behalf of the group to thank ARMY for helping them achieve so much success. He ended the speech with a hopeful sentiment, saying, "So let’s keep dreaming the best dreams together. Thank you. I love you all."

BTS also won the award for Top Social Artist for the third year in a row, beating out EXO and GOT7, both K-Pop groups, as well as Ariana Grande and Louis Tomlinson.

It's clear BTS' performances and wins also helped the K-Pop group generate even more fans. Fellow BBMAs winner Cardi B shared a video of herself talking about the K-Pop group and how impressed she was to witness them live. She said, "They're really cute," and she mentioned that while she didn't understand the words in their music, she's been translating the lyrics and jamming out to "Boy With Luv." She even hummed the melody at the end of the video, showing how easy it is to get a BTS song stuck in your head. I don't know about you, but I'm going to be crossing my fingers for a collab between these powerhouse artists ASAP.

Hopefully BTS will continue to grace American stages as the K-Pop group gets even bigger and bigger. For now, catch me watching their BBMAs "Boy With Luv" performance on a loop.