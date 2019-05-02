If you shut your eyes and listen really, really hard, somewhere, somehow, you can still hear the screams of the BTS ARMY echoing through the universe after their performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1. The seven idols crushed the stage with their new collaborator Halsey to perform their hit "Boy With Luv," and even walked away with a coveted award. J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V took home Top Group — their first BBMA that's not fan-voted and is based solely on their musical accomplishments — and they've given all the credit to their fans. BTS' tweets to ARMYs about winning Top Group at the 2019 BBMAs show really, sincerely, from the bottom of their perfect hearts, everything they do is for their ARMY.

2018 and 2019 are proving to be iconic years for the group. While they've been crushing the music industry and charts in Asia for years, it definitely feels like they've knocked down a new layer of fandom in the United States. They've recently popped up at celebrated American awards shows like when they presented at the Grammys and they won an award at the iHeart Radio Music Awards. But they most recently dominated the stage on May 1 at the BBMAs. Truthfully, it's all so well deserved. Their undying charisma, professionalism, and talent is undeniable and totally deserves to be recognized.

"Boy With Luv" set a new record when it debuted at No. 8 on the Hot 100 chart, making it the highest-ever charting song in the U.S. made by a Korean group. Prior to that, BTS' other hit "Fake Love" held the record (it debuted at No. 10). It all came together in a perfect storm of dance and applause when the boys had a chance to perform the hit at the BBMAs and accept the award for Top Group.

RM, who is the leader of the group and their English speaker, for the most part, spoke on behalf of his bandmates when it came time for the thank you speech. "Thank you, ARMY. Still can’t believe we’re here on this stage with so many great artists, oh my god," he said, adding:

ARMY, this is only possible because of the little things we shared together. The BTS and ARMY power, right? And we’re still the same boys from six years ago. We still have the same dreams. We still have the same feelings; we still have the same thoughts. So let’s keep dreaming the best dreams together. Thank you. I love you all.

Some of the individual members went on to thank their ARMYs via Twitter in messages that were then translated by fans.

According to account @BTStranslation_, Jimin wrote, "I never even imagined that we will be able to receive a Billboard main category award. And honestly, I really wanted us to receive it. So I'm really happy, and thank you truly to the members who are always beside me and to our ARMYs. #JIMIN #OurARMYsGotAnAward."

J-Hope thanked Halsey, ARMys, and the Billboard Music Awards.

Account @BTStranslation_ also translated Jin's tweet, which was a shoutout to Halsey. He's quoted writing, "Top group BTS, ARMY!" and added, "Halsey, you worked really hard."

Suga kept it simple and simply stated, "thank you ARMY! Cheers!" according to a translation by the account @bangtan_india.

