The 2019 Billboard Music Awards are finally here! And BTS fans all over the world have been waiting to see their favorite K-Pop group claim their award for Best Group. Fortunately, that moment went exactly the way fans had hoped. All the tweets about BTS’ 2019 BBMAs Best Group win are pretty emotional!

BTS was nominated for a couple of awards tonight. One was Top Social Artist, and they were nominated with EXO, GOT7, Ariana Grande, and Louis Tomlinson. But the award fans were really concerned about was Best Group because, well, BTS is obviously the best, but also because this was their first musical nomination. BTS’ fellow Best Group nominees were Dan + Shay, Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5, and Panic! At The Disco. So, they were in very good company for this award.

Thankfully, BTS took home this particular award and fans have quite a lot to say about it. And that’s understandable considering how much stock the BTS ARMY puts into BTS as a whole and all the work the group has done to bring K-Pop to the mainstream. Fans are 100 percent invested in BTS’ success, so of course they’d let all their emotions out about an award like this!

Even before the show started, they were tweeting nonstop about the boys' award. So, the BTS ARMY truly were invested in the outcome of the night. Here's what they were saying before the show started:

Clearly, the BTS ARMY was wild with excitement and anticipation. And when the winner was finally announced, all the fans let their feelings loose. Here is what fans are saying about BTS’ Best Group win at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards:

During their acceptance speech, the boys (namely RM) thanked ARMYs everywhere for making this award a reality for them. He also reiterated that they were all the same boys as when they first started out and that they still have all the same dreams. So, ARMY is making all that happen for them, which is great!

Best Group and Top Social Artist awards aside, though, this is actually a huge night for BTS fans. Not only were the boys nominated for those two awards, but they’re also performing alongside Halsey at the ceremony. They’ll, of course, be performing “Boy With Luv,” which has just skyrocketed up the charts over the past couple of weeks. Plus, the video for the song has broken a whole bunch of records.

BTS is literally making history. So, win or lose, the BTS ARMY is on top of the world right now. And I’m sure BTS is, too! Not to mention the fact that the boys will be heading out on tour on May 4, which is just a few days away. Their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour is set to kick off at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, and take them all over the world. They’ll eventually circle back to Japan and Korea. But in the meantime, they’re just soaking up all the success "Boy With Luv" has brought them. And I'm sure they're totally basking in all the love from ARMYs around the globe as well. They deserve it!