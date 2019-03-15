Lord help us. Tonight, March 14, is another chance for BTS to take what is rightfully theirs: any music award they damn please. The K-pop group sensation was up for Best Fan Army at the iHeartRadio Music Awards this year, and even though the competition was fierce, they won. Of course. Fans obviously have serious opinions, and the tweets about BTS' iHeartRadio Music Awards win are actually surprisingly split.

While people are pleased their favorites are walking away with a trophy, ARMYs are still hurt about the snubs BTS saw in other categories.

To be fair, ARMYs were up against some heavy-hitters, including in the Fan Army category. Here are all of the fanbases that were competing for the coveted title:

5SOSFam - 5 Seconds of Summer

Arianators - Ariana Grande

Beliebers - Justin Bieber

BardiGang - Cardi B

MendesArmy - Shawn Mendes

Camilizers - Camila Cabello

Stylers - Harry Syles

Jaguars - Lauren Jauregui

Limelights - Why Don't We

Zquad - ZAYN

Swifties - Taylor Swift

Objectively, Zquad and MendesArmy should have lost points due to lack of creativity in their army names (I know, come @ me), but this is a fun win anyway! Fans just always want more for Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, and RM, so Best Fan Army kind of feels like a consolation prize considering the other major awards up for grabs.

Look at these mixed reactions:

Phew! That's a lot of feelings flying around.

The year 2018 and the beginning of 2019 were nothing short of astronomical for BTS. They boldly blazed a K-pop trail in the United States, and they continue to thrive in Asia. For me, what started out as a group of guys who have great dance moves quickly became a guilty pleasure and is now teetering on obsession. The word "idol" might describe a K-pop star, but I also wouldn't choose anything else for these guys.

Their iHeartRadio win aside, BTS has taken home some other serious awards lately. In 2018, they accepted the Billboard Music Award for Top Social Artist, walked away with the Teen Choice Award for Choice Fandom, and they landed an iHeartRadio Music Award this time last year for Best Boy Band. Meanwhile, they also snagged the Daesang Award in the Seoul Music Awards and Album Of The Year at the Golden Disc Awards. Not too shabby. Pair that with a few stellar sponsorships, international performances, and many, many appearances, and it's hard to feel anything but joy and gratitude for BTS.

If there's one thing ARMYs know, it's that the boys will always remain humble. In the short time that I've followed BTS, it's been made abundantly clear to me that they are gentlemen through and through. If there are hurt feelings, frustrations in the group, or anger towards the industry, it certainly isn't obvious to me. That's part of what makes them so easy to adore.

Congratulations and hang in there ARMYs! There is definitely so much more BTS amazingness to come.