BTS is once again bringing a virtual concert to fans' homes around the globe. Following the success of BTS' two-day Bang Bang Con event in April, which garnered over 50 million viewers in the span of two days, the group will be streaming another concert for fans this summer. ARMYs should get their light sticks ready, because BTS' Bang Bang Con: The Live details prove the band is set to give fans a whole new concert experience.

On Thursday, May 14, Big Hit Entertainment announced fans can enjoy another BTS concert from the comfort of their own homes. Bang Bang Con: The Live will stream on June 14 at 6 p.m. KST (that's 5 a.m. ET) via Weverse, and fans can pre-order it on the Weverse Shop beginning on June 1. Although the platform hasn't revealed how much the show will cost, fans definitely won't want to miss out on this special event.

According to Weverse's description of the show, Bang Bang Con: The Live will offer a "multi-view BTS concert experience" that will remind fans of a "lifelike BTS concert." The show will run for 90 minutes and further connect BTS and ARMY after the boys had to postpone their Map of the Soul world tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BTS' Map of The Soul tour was originally supposed to kick off in April. Since the shows were either canceled or postponed, BTS held a two-day virtual concert on April 18 and 19 for fans instead. Bang Bang Con featured BTS' most memorable concerts through the years. At the end of the broadcast, fans noticed the following message appear on their screens: "In June, BTS is coming back to ARMYs’ rooms again."

Some fans believed the message teased BTS' annual FESTA event in celebration of their debut anniversary on June 13, while others thought another virtual concert was coming.

It's unclear what Bang Bang Con: The Live will consist of, but fans hope BTS will perform new songs from Map of the Soul: 7.

"We’re gonna have BangBangCon Live where we’ll (most likely) get the songs and performances from MOTS7 that we haven't yet seen," one fan tweeted.

Since the event will happen on June 14, aka, the day after BTS' debut anniversary, fans think seeing BTS perform their MOTS:7 songs for the first time will be a great way to celebrate the occasion.

More deails about the specifics of Bang Bang Con: The Live are still forthcoming, but whatever it entails, it will be a special experience for BTS and ARMYs.

