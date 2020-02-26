The bromance between James Corden and the boys of BTS keeps getting tighter. Every time RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook get together with Corden, it's clear how much they all adore each other. During BTS' highly-anticipated Carpool Karaoke episode with Corden on Tuesday, Feb. 25, there was no shortage of memorable moments — especially between Corden and Jimin. This video of Jimin and James Corden calling each other mochi will make your day.

ARMYs have been dreaming of the day BTS would hit the road with Corden for some good 'ol fashion carpool karaoke, and when it finally happened on Feb. 25, it was nothing short of perfection. From chatting about meeting Post Malone and Madonna to singing along to Bruno Mars and the Friends theme song, the banter between RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook, and Corden was beyond entertaining. The fun really began about five minutes into the episode when Corden asked the boys to share nicknames they've been given by their fans.

Jin had no problem sharing his is "World Wide Handsome," followed by V, who said he's known as "Good Boy." But the best was when Corden pointed all of his attention to Jimin, whose been nicknamed "Mochi" because of his adorable cheeks, which fans say resemble the Japanese dessert.

After some discussion about what mochi is, Jimin declared that Corden is "Papa Mochi," making Jimin "Little Mochi" and the rest is history. Watch the cute compilation video below.

Jimin and Corden took their new nicknames seriously and used them every opportunity they had. When the group revealed that Jimin and V are the two members most likely to argue — over dumplings — Corden jokingly replied: "Not my Little Mochi! My Little Mochi doesn't argue over dumplings!"

From the backseat, Jimin shouted, "Papa! I'm hungry, Papa!" as the entire car erupted in laughter.

Jimin was once again able to use the new nickname after Corden asked if he could join BTS and shared that he thinks he can keep up with their dance moves. "I want to see Papa Mochi dance," Jimin exclaimed. Watch the entire Carpool Karaoke episode below.

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

Taking things a step further, the official Twitter page for the talk show even changed its name to "The Late Late Show With Papa Mochi."

The chemistry between Corden and the boys of BTS is perfection.