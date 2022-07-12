The Wooga Squad Released A Trailer For Their New Reality Series

A BTS In The Soop spinoff series is coming called In The Soop: Friendcation. The new show will star BTS member V (Kim Tae-hyung), as well as a number of his famous friends. So, who’s part of the cast and what will the series be about? Here’s what to know.

BTS In The Soop is a reality series starring BTS that launched on the Weverse app in August 2020. The show centered around the septet going to a remote forest location in order to take a much-deserved vacation. Fans loved seeing the guys doing everyday things like cooking, fishing, and painting. In fact, the series was such a big hit that it returned for a second season in October 2021. While fans wait for news about another season, they can enjoy seeing V in its upcoming spinoff series.

Check out all the details about In The Soop: Friendcation below.

When will In The Soop: Friendcation premiere?

In The Soop: Friendcation will premiere in select countries on July 22. New episodes will then premiere every Friday.

Where can I watch In The Soop: Friendcation?

The series will air live on the Korean TV network JTBC at 9 p.m. KST and will then be added to Disney+ at 11 p.m. KST. TV Guide also reports fans in Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore will be able to stream the series starting on July 22. A release date for the U.S. has yet to be announced.

How many episodes of In The Soop: Friendcation will there be?

The series will have a total of four episodes. Since it airs weekly, that means the season finale will air on Friday, Aug. 12.

Who will star in In The Soop: Friendcation?

Besides V, the star-studded cast includes actor and singer Park Hyung-sik, who you may recognize from series like Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (which V also starred in), Strong Girl Bong-soon, and Soundtrack #1. He’s also a member of the K-pop group ZE:A and its sub-group ZE:A Five.

The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images

Fans can also expect to see another Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth alum in the series: Park Seo-joon, who’s starred in a number of other K-dramas like She Was Pretty, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, and Itaewon Class.

The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images

Train To Busan and Parasite star Choi Woo-shik is also part of the series’ cast.

The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images

The final cast member includes rapper Peakboy, who’s known for his singles like “Gin & Tonic” and “Tic Tac Toe.”

What will In The Soop: Friendcation be about?

According to a press release by HYBE, In The Soop: Friendcation is “an original travel reality show” that will involve the five friends (who are known collectively as the Wooga Squad by fans) “venturing on a surprise trip and enjoying a variety of leisure and fun activities,” which means it’ll be similar to BTS In The Soop.

Is there a trailer for In The Soop: Friendcation?

The first teaser trailer for the series arrived on July 11. The clip showed the guys hanging around a beach and then posing for a group photo.

I can’t wait to see the Wooga Squad reunite when the series premieres on July 22!