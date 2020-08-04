BTS' "Dynamite" Comeback Schedule Is So Lit, It Ends With A Bang

If you thought BTS was doing things small for their next comeback because it's just a single, you thought wrong. The boys just rolled out a packed promotion plan for their new song, and BTS' "Dynamite" comeback schedule is so lit, it ends with the biggest bang you could imagine: A performance at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

BTS announced they were dropping their first-ever all-English single on July 26. Since the boys' next self-produced album probably won't drop until sometime in the fall, they're treating the release of "Dynamite" like a comeback for all intents and purposes. It's so much like a comeback, in fact, their promotion schedule has all the bells and whistles fans expect from an album release, including teaser photos, music video teasers, live streams, interviews, and even a comeback performance.

BTS' "Dynamite" promotions officially kick off on Aug. 10 in the U.S., when they'll drop a teaser photo at 11 a.m. ET, followed by two more on Aug. 12 and Aug. 15.

They'll ramp things up on Aug. 18 when they drop their "Dynamite" music video teaser. Then, on Aug. 20 at 11:30 p.m. ET, the boys will hold a livestream countdown leading up to the midnight premiere of their music video on Aug. 21. They'll follow that up with a celebratory VLIVE livestream at 8 a.m. ET that morning.

After that, BTS will do a promotional blitz on your fave morning shows, starting with an interview on MTV Fresh Out Live on Aug. 21 and then another on the NBC Today Show on Aug. 24.

Also on Aug. 24 comes the mysterious arrival of a "Dynamite" music video B-side. It's unclear what the B-side music video will entail, but it will presumably be some sort of "Dynamite" remix (maybe that collab everyone has been speculating about?).

Finally, the "Dynamite" promotions will end with that bang I mentioned: A massive comeback performance at the MTV VMAs on Aug. 30.

Check out the full schedule below:

This comeback is completely new for ARMYs, which makes it all the more exciting. While fans are waiting for the comeback festivities to begin on Aug. 10, they can pre-order "Dynamite" so the single makes a big BANG on the charts, too.