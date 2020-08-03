Every time BTS releases new music, their fans are determined to break the group's previous comeback records. Whether it's YouTube, Spotify, iTunes, or SoundCloud, there's no social media platform out there that intimidates the ARMY. One goal fans have been trying to help BTS achieve is a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, and they keep getting closer and closer each comeback ("Boy With Luv" debuted at No. 8 in April 2019, and then "ON" hit No. 4 in February 2020). Now, BTS is releasing a new single on Aug. 21, and fans' plans to secure the boys their first No. 1 single have begun. Here's how to pre-order BTS' "Dynamite" single in the U.S. so it counts on the Billboard charts.

A week after first announcing their first English-language single on July 26, BTS revealed it's called "Dynamite." They said their decision to release it in English was because they wanted something "totally new and fresh" that would cheer fans up during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We needed a breakthrough during these unforeseen times, so we worked on this new song," BTS said during their VLIVE announcement. "When we first heard and recorded the song, we were energized and our spirits were lifted up."

Although it's not out yet, the announcement alone has made ARMYs so happy, because a comeback gives them the chance to break even more records.

For the past few years, BTS has been gradually working their way up the Billboard Hot 100, and "Dynamite" could be the song to come out on top on the highly competitive U.S. singles chart.

If fans want to help its chart placement, they should know a few things. First of all, the Billboard charts weigh a few different factors when measuring chart placement: A single's streams, its radio spins, and its sales. Fans don't have all that much control over radio play, but they can go hard when it comes to streaming and purchasing the single.

If you can't afford to buy the single, that's cool. You can (and should) stream "Dynamite" on your preferred streaming service. Paid-subscription streams on services like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music are weighted most heavily by Billboard (one point per play), while ad-supported streams on those services are weighted a bit less (2/3 point per play). Finally, programmed streams on radio services like Pandora are weighted the least, at half a point per play. If you want your streams to be weighted on the top tier, but you don't have a subscription to a streaming service, you could strategically sign up for a free trial with a paid streaming service when the single drops on Aug. 21.

On top of streaming, you can support "Dynamite" on the Billboard Hot 100 by buying the single on BTS' official website, bts-dynamite.us. BTS is selling special edition vinyls and cassette tapes, as well as a digital download of the song and an instrumental version, available for pre-order now. All of the sales will count toward the Billboard Hot 100, with a caveat that there's is a maximum of four copies and four downloads per item, per purchase to comply with Billboard rules (you can order additional copies that will count toward the chart in separate purchases).

To help its chart placement, fans can also purchase the song on iTunes and Amazon when the single drops on Aug. 21. Fans can also pre-save "Dynamite" on Spotify now to start streaming right away, too.

Knowing BTS and ARMYs' history of breaking records, the group's next comeback will be absolutely legendary.