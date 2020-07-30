Ever since BTS announced their new single on July 26, ARMYs have not stopped talking about it. In fact, as soon as BTS said the words, fans took over Twitter's worldwide trends with the hashtag #BTSIsComing. As if they weren't excited enough, Columbia Records posted a mysterious countdown tagging BTS, teasing something related to their single was coming on July 30 at 11 a.m. ET. When the clock hit zero, the announcement wasn't what fans expected at all. You need to see the tweets about BTS' first countdown reveal for their single because they're so mixed.

BTS' new single will release on Friday, August 21, and will be the group's first all-English-language single in preparation for their upcoming album, set to be released later this year. Although they've previously dropped English-language songs separately, like on collaborations with Steve Aoki and Lauv, this new track will be the first time they share a lead English-language single as a group.

Expectations are so high, and to get ARMYs even more hyped for the song than they already were, Columbia shared seven countdowns teasing BTS' new song. Once the first one reached zero, fans expected it to be something huge, like the title release or a clip of the upcoming music video, but to their surprise, it was a link to pre-save the song on Spotify.

Fans collectively felt clowned, and they're poking fun at themselves on Twitter.

It wasn't all for nothing though, because ARMYs figured out something huge about the announcement: Each countdown's color has to do with a specific social media platform, meaning they know where to look for the next teaser.

In a press release, BTS explained they made the decision to release an English song because they wanted a fresh change.

"Due to COVID-19, people around the world have been going through tough times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans," BTS said. "The song is upbeat and sung in English, just like 'MIC Drop' and 'Waste It On Me.' We thought that the song sounded perfect as it is in English. We recorded the guide version and felt that the result was something totally new and fresh."

Fans are so curious to find out more about the release. Next time, they hope they get something bigger like a snippet of the single, or its title.