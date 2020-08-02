After first teasing a new single at the end of July, BTS finally revealed what the highly anticipated track is named, and naturally, fans are going wild. BTS' new single is called "Dynamite," and it will be the group's first fully English-language tune. Here are the details about the band's big comeback song.

In a press release sent out on Sunday, Aug. 2, BTS revealed the title of their new single, "Dynamite." To kick off the launch, the band shared the logo for "Dynamite" on their official social media accounts. The upbeat English-language song is set to be released on Friday, Aug. 21.

Though the group sang in English on Steve Aoki's 2018 song "Waste It On Me," and have separately worked on English tracks, "Dynamite" marks the first time BTS will be releasing their own song as a group completely sung in English. In a press release, the band explained their decision behind recording "Dynamite" in English: "We thought that the song sounded perfect as it is in English. We recorded the guide version and felt that the result was something totally new and fresh."

The band also shared that recording the song helped cheer them up during the coronavirus pandemic. "We also needed a breakthrough during these unforeseen times, so we worked on this new song," they said. "This is a new challenge for us as well. When we first heard and recorded the song, we were energized and our spirits were lifted up."

BTS

Though BTS released their last album, Map of the Soul: 7, in February, the boys recently announced that they have more new music on the way. On Sunday, July 26, during their "Honey FM" radio show on VLIVE, BTS confirmed that they'll be releasing another album in the second half of 2020, with their new English-language single serving as a first taste for fans. They explained, "We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible. Due to COVID-19, people around the world have been going through tough times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans."

With new music coming soon, ARMYs can get pumped for BTS' explosive comeback. You can get a preview of the group's upcoming album when "Dynamite" drops on Friday, Aug. 21.