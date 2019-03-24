The BTS boys are at it again, folks. To the delight of fans everywhere, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook just released a live remix of their 2013 hit "No More Dream." So stop everything you're doing, because this video of BTS performing a live band remix of "No More Dream" is blowing ARMYs' minds and will definitely wow you, too.

BTS performed a live version of "No More Dream" for a recent ARMYPEDIA event. In case you didn't know, ARMYPEDIA is an online hub where BTS fans can share their favorite memories and moments from the 2,000-plus days BTS has existed in the public sphere. You can think of it as a place where BTS fans can go to help engage with the band's history, post entries, and win rewards.

On March 23, 2019, there was an offline ARMYPEDIA event called "ARMY UNITED in SEOUL," where a group of 10,000 fans gathered to celebrate BTS. Big Hit Entertainment, the group that manages BTS, told pop culture website Celeb Mix that the event was planned to "share and enjoy memories of BTS with fans all around the world." Big Hit Entertainment even commented on the importance of ARMYPEDIA to the publication, noting, "ARMYPEDIA provides a meaningful and unique experience where the 540,000 global fans can come together to embrace the message BTS delivers."

During the event, BTS showcased a pre-recorded, remixed version of a major throwback, "No More Dream." During the performance, the boys sat in a row inside a pink and peach-toned room with just one microphone each, no props, and few distractions. Each of the seven members sported unique outfits and participated in the performance. But don't take my word for it, check out the swoon-worthy performance for yourself:

The performance was part of the "BTS Talk Show" which premiered during the recent ARMYPEDIA event. During the talk show segment, BTS watched and reacted to clips of moments throughout the history of their career. If you're just itching to see it, you can check out the 54-minute clip courtesy of ARMYPEDIA on YouTube, where it generated 1.8 million views in just 24 hours. Unfortunately, the BTS Talk Show doesn't have English subtitles, so if you don't speak Korean you'll just have to do what I did — stare at their gorgeous faces. In any case, fans were hype about the "No More Dream" remix.

Just take a look at their reactions:

The ARMYPEDIA showcase was one of the BTS events leading up to the group's big, long-awaited album release. On April 12, BTS will drop Map Of The Soul: Persona, the group's first release since they completed their Love Yourself album trilogy last year. According to Korean pop culture website Soompi, Map Of The Soul: Persona hit 2,685,030 pre-orders within its first five days fans could pre-order the album. Yeah, that's how much people love BTS.

If you're counting down the days until the next album drops, maybe BTS' remixed version of "No More Dream" will help tide you over. It's certainly working for me!