Your time has come, K-Pop fans! As you probably already know, Mattel is officially getting on the K-Pop train and releasing a line of BTS dolls that you can buy and cherish forever! That’s right, all seven members of BTS will be immortalized in doll form and they’ll be yours to own this summer. Even though there’s still a long way to go before the dolls are released, there’s a lot of information out there about what the dolls will look like. And then, of course, there’s also the cost to consider. So, how much will the BTS x Mattel dolls cost? Not too much, actually!

In a statement to Elite Daily, a Mattel rep confirmed that the BTS dolls will cost $20. So, buying a doll or two won't break the bank. Now, if you’re planning to buy all seven dolls, then you’ll need to save up some cash because all of them will run you about $140. If your long-term goal is to collect all seven dolls, then you could probably start off buying one or two and adding to your collection as the months roll by.

Either way, you’ll definitely be coveting all seven dolls because according to Mattel, they’ll “be fashioned in the looks from the BTS’ iconic and YouTube record-breaking “IDOL” music video.”

So, basically, they’ll look like the guys do in this video:

Very cool! The guys' outfits from that video were actually on display at the 116th American International Toy Fair back in February 2019. So, this is a huge deal for BTS. Here's what that display looked like, by the way:

Mattel first announced its new line of BTS dolls via Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 6. In their post, the company revealed that they’d partnered BTS and BigHit Entertainment to bring the dolls to BTS fans everywhere.

“Announcing the first ever line of BTS fashion dolls!” Mattel wrote on Instagram. “We are thrilled to partner with @bts.bighitofficial to bring our favorite pop artists to millions around the world! The dolls will hit stores internationally this summer, but until then, be sure to follow us for more #BTSxMattel updates. #BTSDollsOfficial”

In a Jan. 7 press release, Mattel’s SVP and Global Brand GM for Mattel, Sejal Shah Miller, explained BTS’ impact on pop culture and how that was a huge factor in their decision to go ahead and create the dolls.

“BTS is a pop-culture music phenomenon that transcends age, culture and language, and through this partnership, Mattel will offer a new way for millions across the world to engage with the band,” Miller said in the press release. “Partnering with established franchises that have global appeal is a cornerstone of our strategy and given our creative expertise, we are perfectly suited to create products celebrating BTS.”

And on March 18, Mattel teased the final look of the dolls on Twitter (but they're silhouetted, so you'll still have to wait to see the final look). Check them out:

It seems like BTS’ incredible musical and cultural impact is really paying off! Overall, though, the BTS x Mattel dolls sound like they’re going to be amazing and well worth the money! I’m sure all the BTS fans out there are going to be ecstatic when the dolls are finally launched! It actually wouldn’t surprise me if the dolls fly off the shelves pretty quickly. So, save up those dollars, guys. You don’t want to miss out!