These two make sweet music together.
Demi Lovato's dating history has had lots of ups-and-downs, but one thing has remained consistent through it all: She never allows anything to get her down for long. The superstar singer, who uses she/they pronouns, has been very open about her romances through the years, using both her good times and her heartbreaks to inspire chart-topping music. And it all led to a happy ending, as Lovato revealed they got engaged to their boyfriend and collaborator Jutes.
As longtime Lovato fans know, there has been a lot of drama surrounding her love life through the years. Lovato seemed to address the imbalanced power dynamic of her early relationships in her 2022 single “29,”which fans took as a jab at her ex Wilmer Valderrama, since he was 29 when a 17-year-old Lovato dated him.
In 2021, Lovato came out as pansexual and non-binary. And just a couple years later, they announced their engagement to “the love of [their] life.” Here’s how Lovato got to her happy ending.
This article was originally published on