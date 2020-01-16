Demi Lovato's dating history has had lots of ups-and-downs, but one thing has remained consistent through it all: She never allows anything to get her down for long. The superstar singer, who uses she/they pronouns, has been very open about her romances through the years, using both her good times and her heartbreaks to inspire chart-topping music. And it all led to a happy ending, as Lovato revealed they got engaged to their boyfriend and collaborator Jutes.

As longtime Lovato fans know, there has been a lot of drama surrounding her love life through the years. Lovato seemed to address the imbalanced power dynamic of her early relationships in her 2022 single “29,”which fans took as a jab at her ex Wilmer Valderrama, since he was 29 when a 17-year-old Lovato dated him.

In 2021, Lovato came out as pansexual and non-binary. And just a couple years later, they announced their engagement to “the love of [their] life.” Here’s how Lovato got to her happy ending.

Cody Linley, 2008 Greg Doherty/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cody Linley (whom you might recognize as Miley's love interest Jake Ryan from Hannah Montana) briefly dated Lovato while they were both starting off in Hollywood. He even opened up to Seventeen in December 2008 about taking Lovato on a disastrous date, during which his car broke down. "It was really the most up and down night of my life," he said. It's unclear how long these two dated or when they decided to go their separate ways.

Trace Cyrus, 2009 Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lovato first became friends with former Metro Station guitarist Trace Cyrus through his sister, Miley. The two reportedly dated briefly, though when asked about the dating rumors by MTV in June 2009, Lovato insisted she was single. Despite Lovato's protests, Cyrus told People a month later that he and Lovato had decided to break up due to their age difference and traveling schedules. "Maybe when she's older and we've both matured, we'll be looking for the same thing and it can work out," he said, though the two reportedly never gave their romance another shot.

Joe Jonas, 2010 Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After starring alongside each other in 2008's Camp Rock, as well as 2010's Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, Lovato and Joe Jonas gradually transitioned from friends to more-than-friends. Their relationship was rumored for a while, but Lovato finally confirmed their status during an interview with Access Hollywood in March 2010. "He is my best friend and he is incredible," she gushed. In May 2010, Jonas released a statement to Us Weekly announcing that he and Lovato had split. "I realize over the time we have shared together that I feel I care more about our friendship right now," he explained. "It was my choice to break up, but I love her as a friend." Years later, after Jonas announced his engagement to Sophie Turner on Instagram in October 2017, Lovato supported him with a sweet comment, saying, "HUGE CONGRATS. Sooooo happy for the both of you!"

Odell Beckham Jr., 2016 Diamond Images/Diamond Images/Getty Images After ending her six-year relationship with Wilmer Valderrama, Lovato and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly went on a few dates. Page Six claimed the two were spotted on a dinner date in July 2016, and a source for E! News said that Odell was the one to ask out Lovato. "Odell is aware that Demi broke up with her long-term boyfriend not long ago but he really digs her," the source said. "They are just hanging out now and it all is very fresh. Odell is aware that he may be a rebound, but he is OK with just chilling and getting to know her." However, little more was reported about the budding relationship, and the rumors fizzled out.

Luke Rockhold, 2016 Mike Stobe/UFC/Getty Images Lovato started casually seeing former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in August 2016. The couple reportedly met while training at an MMA gym in LA, and not long after, the two posted separate pictures of matching smiley-face tattoos they had gotten on their fingers. "They like each other, but they're not exclusive," a source told People. "They're both open to dating other people." A few months later, People reported that the two were no longer an item. "Demi and Luke broke up before Christmas," a source told the magazine. "It wasn't anything dramatic. The relationship just wasn't heading where she wanted it to go. Luke was really cool about it, and they were on the same page."

Guilherme Vasconcelos, 2017 Luiz Pires Dias/UFC/Getty Images Lovato and MMA fighter Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos were rumored to have had a brief fling in July 2016 before she started hanging out with Luke Rockhold, but they didn't start dating until after she officially broke up with Rockhold in December. In January 2017, Vasconcelos and Lovato spent New Year's Eve together and later posted pictures from the night on Instagram. She even sparked engagement rumors when she posted a selfie in March showing off a diamond ring. However, four months after becoming Insta official, the two decided to go their separate ways that May. According to a source for People, the breakup was amicable. "It wasn't a dramatic split," the source claimed. "Bomba is a good guy, but the relationship just ran its course."

Lauren Abedini, 2017 Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images In September 2017, Lovato was spotted in Disneyland holding hands with DJ and producer Lauren Abedini, who may be better known by her moniker, KITTENS. Rumors immediately began flying that Abedini was Lovato's new GF, especially since Lovato opened up about her fluid sexuality in her documentary, Simply Complicated. After Lovato released her sixth studio album, Tell Me You Love Me, Abedini raved about the song "Lonely" in her Instagram Story, saying, "This song slays my whole damn life. Proud of you @ddlovato this whole album is f*cking incredible." But just a month later during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lovato confirmed she was single and not interested in a serious relationship for the moment.

Austin Wilson, 2019 Lovato and her longtime friend Austin Wilson made their relationship Insta official in November 2019, when Lovato posted a couple's mirror selfie with the caption, "My [heart]" with a red heart emoji, and Wilson posted the same picture with the caption, "My love." Unfortunately, the two only lasted a month, with a source telling People, "She's concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God." According to Just Jared, Lovato seemingly confirmed the split herself on social media when she replied to a fan who asked about the breakup rumors. "Please don't go after him," she wrote. "He's a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he's got a lot of tattoos." She also added, "Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers."

Jutes, 2022-Present Alex Goodlett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lovato’s first engagement may not have gone as planned, but her second one seems rock solid. Lovato met singer-songwriter Jordan Lutes (who uses the stage name Jutes) in 2022 while working on her album Holy Fvck. Jutes helped write and produce the album alongside Lovato, and the day after the record was released, the two revealed they were dating. A little over a year later, Lovato announced she and Jutes got engaged in December 2023. “I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life,” Lovato wrote under photos of the proposal. “My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you.. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby.”