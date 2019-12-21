According to a new report, Demi Lovato is back on the market. Shortly after becoming Instagram official back in November, Demi Lovato and Austin Wilson reportedly broke up and have both deleted photos of each other on the social media platform. Elite Daily reached out to Lovato's rep for comment on the reported split, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Shortly after fans noticed that the Los Angeles-based model appeared to have unfollowed Lovato on Instagram and had deleted a photo of the pair, an inside source reportedly told People that the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer was taking some much-needed solo time for herself.

"She’s concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God," the source told the publication about how the singer was coping post-breakup. "She’s excited for what this next chapter in 2020 will bring."

While Lovato has stayed mum on the reasons on the split, also deleting a photo of the pair together from back in November from her Instagram, she appeared to hint that there weren't any hard feelings between the former flames in an exchange with a fan on social media. At the time of publication, Lovato still follows Wilson on Instagram.

In a screenshot of a DM conversation shared by a fan, Lovato wrote, "Please don’t go after him," about her ex. "He’s a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he’s got a lot of tattoos. Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers."

Fans might remember that Lovato was briefly linked to Bachelorette alum Mike Johnson back in October before she took her romance with Wilson (who's reportedly a longtime friend) public one month later.

Before the news first broke of their reported split over the weekend, the couple had a whirlwind romance that began when Lovato made them Instagram official back in November. She confirmed that she and the model were a ~thing~ at the time, referring to him as "My [heart]" with a red heart emoji.

Wilson followed up shortly with his own Instagram tribute, sharing a black-and-white photo of the pair with the caption, "My Love."

The former couple also took their public romance offline, hiking together in Los Angeles and most recently making a joint trip to Disneyland together on Dec. 14.

Eric McCandless/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

"Demi and Austin have been friends for some time and started dating a little while ago," a source reportedly told People once the news first broke of their romance.

Per the insider, the pair were taking things slow and seeing where things were going. "They’re enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other better," the source said. "Demi is in a really good place right now and hard at work in both the studio and shooting Will and Grace."

However, not all relationships are meant to last, and it looks like Wilson and Lovato are officially cutting ties and moving on, judging by their social media activity.