Are you rooting for a happily ever after for Mike Johnson and Demi Lovato? If so, you might be out of luck. In two recent interviews, the former Bachelorette contestant was asked about his connection with Lovato, and his answers were vague, at best. In fact, I'm seriously wondering: Are Mike Johnson and Demi Lovato still dating, even?

Up until recently, everything between Lovato and Johnson appeared to be going well. They were flirting all over social media and they had even reportedly been on multiple dates. Well, as it turns out, all that gossip may have played a part in these two prematurely going their separate ways. Johnson has hinted at having "messed up" by being too candid about their connection with the press. Or so Johnson told, well, the press.

Speaking to US Weekly on Oct. 14, Johnson expressed regret about being so candid about his budding relationship with Lovato. “I truly don’t like speaking on certain things," Johnson told US Weekly. "I’m getting in trouble with my homeboys right now about it. I’m learning. I’m still a human being. I’m not perfect. I’ve messed up in the past. They say geniuses learn from the mistakes of others and intelligent people learn from their own mistakes. I’m not a genius. I want to be intelligent. Therefore, I messed up and I’m going to try not to let it happen again.” Hmm, that doesn’t sound like it bodes well for his reported relationship with Lovato, but I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

One of the things Johnson probably regrets is the interview he gave back on Sept. 30 to Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on iHeart Radio’s Almost Famous podcast. During the episode, Johnson spilled a ton of deets about his connection with Lovato, and fans were living for them. “I like her tattoos — we both have a lot of tattoos. Demi has more than me. And, uh, she kisses really well,” said Johnson. "She definitely was the aggressor, you know, I find it incredibly sexy. I love that, like, ‘Come at me. You want me, come at me.’ I want you, I’m [going to] come at you. I’m coming at her as well,” he added. While that was definitely exciting to hear, especially coming off the news that he had been passed over to be the next bachelor (still not over that, by the way), it may not have sat well with the singer, who has lived practically her entire young adult life in the spotlight.

Adding fuel to the rumors that it's a wrap on this rumored relationship, Johnson asked Keke Palmer out on a date on national TV on Monday, Oct. 14 — the same day he gave the US Weekly interview. Johnson made his move during an interview on the Strahan, Sara, and Keke show. When the conversation turned to his relationship with Lovato, Johnson expressed his regret about making their story so public. But — and here's where things get extra sus — he didn't stop at just saying he wished he had handled things differently. Instead, Johnson took the opportunity to transition the conversation about Lovato into asking Palmer out. Uh, awkward. Palmer appeared to be shocked by the request and shut it down by insisting she was at work.

While all this doesn't exactly bode well for Lovato and Johnson, neither camp has officially said it’s over. So, I guess we can keep hope alive — for now.