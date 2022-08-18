Fans Are Convinced Demi Lovato's "29" Is All About Ex Wilmer Valderrama

Demi Lovato is ready to lay out the truth on their upcoming album, Holy Fvck. Lovato, who uses they/them and she/her pronouns, has always been honest in her lyricism — even if the details are sometimes less than savory. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, Lovato released their latest single, “29,” and the lyrics delve into complicated dynamics of a past relationship. Now, fans are convinced the song is all about Lovato’s ex-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama, whom she dated on-and-off from 2010 to 2016. (Elite Daily reached out to representatives for Lovato and Valderrama for comment on the song, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

More to come...