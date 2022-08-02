Over a year since Demi Lovato came out as non-binary and began using they/them pronouns, the singer has now announced she’s gone back to using she/her. “I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted she/her again,” Lovato told the Spout Podcast in an Aug. 1 interview while promoting her upcoming Holy Fvck album.

Lovato said that she is such a “fluid person” when it comes to her gender and sexuality, and she started using they/them pronouns publicly in May 2021 because she felt “balanced” with both “masculine and feminine energy” at the time.

“When I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said women and men, I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human,” Lovato recalled. “That’s what they/them is about for me. It’s just about feeling human at your core.”

However, since then, she’s felt more in touch with her feminine side, which is why she decided to start using she/her again. According to Out.com, Lovato’s announcement comes just months after she updated her pronouns to they/them and she/her on Instagram in April.

While talking with the Spout Podcast, Lovato opened up about people accidentally misgendering her, and said she understands mistakes happen. “I think what’s important is nobody’s perfect,” she said. “Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It’s just all about respect.”

Lovato is getting ready to drop her eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, on Friday, Aug. 19. The record will feature her previously-released single “Skin of My Teeth,” which is reminiscent of her earlier rock songs on her first two albums, Don’t Forget and Here We Go Again. This summer, Lovato will perform her new material on her Holy Fvck tour, which will see her perform in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and Chile.

Holy Fvck is set to be Lovato’s most experimental album yet, and I can’t wait to listen.