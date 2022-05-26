Demi’s Pop-Punk Era Is Here By The “Skin Of My Teeth”

Demi Lovato is finally making their comeback, but it won’t be for a cool summer. (Sorry for the pun.) Instead, the singer is returning to their pop-punk roots. On Thursday, May 26, Lovato announced their latest single “Skin of My Teeth” will drop on June 10. The track will mark their first release of the year. Fans should brace themselves because, judging by the single’s artwork, “Skin of My Teeth” will see Lovato embrace their edgy mystique.

They’ve been teasing this era for awhile. On Jan. 20, Lovato shared a photo with their team, including Scooter Braun, wearing mostly black. Their caption stood out. “A funeral for my pop music,” they said.

Lovato was also asked if they were going back to their “rock, emo early days” in a February interview with Rolling Stone. “That, but better,” the said. Lovato went on to describe their album’s sound as having a “heaviness,” which they haven’t done before. “It’s a new era reminiscent of my first era,” they said.

That’s right. Justice for 2008’s “La la Land.” Lovato first explored rock music in their 2008 album Don’t Forget, as well as 2009’s Here We Go Again. Both records were released over a decade ago, making the “Skin of My Teeth” era especially exciting for OG fans.

Here are all the details regarding Lovato’s next era of music.

“Skin of My Teeth” Release Date

Lovato confirmed on social media that “Skin of My Teeth” will drop on Friday, June 10.

“Skin of My Teeth” Cover Art

The same day Lovato announced their comeback, the star also shared their single’s cover art. The image featured Lovato with dark eye makeup, black hair, and an all-black outfit with spikes and chains.

“Skin of My Teeth” Music video

There’s no word on a release date for the “Skin of My Teeth” music video; however, Lovato did drop a teaser on Instagram. It’s short but telling. You’ll slide to the second image on their post to find the video.

In the clip, a person holds a videocamera up to their face while Lovato can be heard singing new lyrics. “Demi leaves rehab again / when is this sh*t gonna end,” they sing.

“Skin of My Teeth” Lyrics

The two lines that appear in the video teaser aren’t the only lyrics Lovato is sharing. They posted a video on TikTok about the new track on May 26. “I’m your daughter / I’m your mother / I’m your father / I’m just a product of the problems,” they sing.

Based on the sounds and lyrics shared so far, Lovato is keeping their signature confessional tone and adding a more heavy rock-influenced sound. The TikTok is also notable for a mock newspaper that Lovato added to the video. Though they don’t seem to be real headlines, the headlines relate to Lovato’s journey with recovery.

D8 Release Date

Lovato has yet to announce the release date for their upcoming eighth studio album, so stay tuned for more soon.

“Skin of My Teeth” is available for pre-save now.