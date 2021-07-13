Demi Got Real About People Misgendering Them On Instagram

It’s been less than two months since Demi Lovato came out as non-binary and announced their pronouns are they/them moving forward. On Tuesday, July 13, the 28-year-old singer opened up about what the transition to using their new pronouns has been like. As it turns out, it’s been taking some getting used to. The star knows it’s been a big change for fans as well, which is why Demi Lovato's Instagram about people misgendering them talks about how important it is that people are at least trying to make the transition.

"If you misgender me—that's okay. I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It's a huge transition to change the pronouns I've used for myself my entire life. And it's difficult to remember sometimes!" Lovato wrote on IG in celebration of non-binary awareness week, which is the week surrounding Non-Binary People’s Day on July 14. "As long as you keep trying to respect my truth, the shift will come naturally. I'm just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process."

Lovato said the change in pronouns “can be confusing” or just “difficult to remember,” so they understand slip-ups can happen sometimes. However, as long as people aren’t misgendering them on purpose, it’s OK. “It’s all about your intention. It’s important to me that you try, but if you make a mistake, it’s okay ... remember that I love you, and to keep going,” they added.

Their post comes just weeks after a video surfaced online on July 1 of Lizzo calling out a member of the paparazzi for accidentally misgendering Lovato. After the “Met Him Last Night” singer discovered what happened, they re-posted the interaction to their own page along with the caption, "@lizzobeeating you f*cking queen I love you. Thank you."

It’s great that Lovato is being patient with herself and those around her as they get used to this wonderful change. Like they said in their caption, as long as everyone puts in the effort, the shift will soon come naturally.