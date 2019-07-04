Unfortunately for Mike Johnson, it became clear during this week's rose ceremony that he wasn't going to find love with Hannah Brown. But don't worry, there are plenty of eligible ladies who would love to be his forever bae. Enter Demi Lovato. Let's just say the pop star hasn't been the least bit shy about making her crush on the portfolio manager from San Antonio, Texas known. Demi Lovato’s Instagrams about Mike from The Bachelorette are getting some fans of the show extremely pumped about the possibility of the two dating IRL.

Apparently, Johnson's been one of Lovato's favorite contestants from the beginning. She admitted in an Instagram Stories post in late May that she'd never been an avid watcher of the franchise before, but thought Hannah Brown was cute. Well, apparently she's been tuning in this season because Lovato's taken to social media several times to narrate the show's episodes, and most of her commentary has been putting her thirst for Johnson on full blast. Honestly, can we even blame her? After all, there's no denying that Johnson is quite the snack. Not to mention, his endearing nature and genuine smile are almost too much to bear.

"Swing me, kiss me! Boo boo," swooned Lovato in one of the Instagram Stories that's since expired. She even went on to write "Mike, I accept your rose" over a still of Johnson on her TV. Aww, girlfriend knows exactly what she wants and isn't afraid to pounce. That level determination is an inspiration and we can all learn from her boldness.

After Monday's episode, Johnson posted an adorable tweet making it clear that he's still on the hunt for love. "Jus saying, my future wife though," he wrote. "Girl you ready for smiles, adventure, comfort, growth, honesty, laughter, me falling using my inhaler and kissing your stretch marks and imperfections. Where u hiding." And it's no surprise that some of Lovato's Fans were quick to remind him that he's very lucky to have caught her eye.

"DEMI LOVATO WANTS YOU. YOU ARE BLESSED. GRAB THE F*CKING OPPORTUNITY BC EVERY QUEEN NEEDS HER KING," replied user @holybionic. "Her instagram name is @ddlovato, you should really check her out," added user @HeyImDion. "She’s also a grammy nominated multi platinum singer/songwriter. she’s already willing to accept your rose. we’ll be waiting for your response."

Soon enough, Lovato decided to make sure that her message was heard loud and clear by commenting on Johnson's tweet herself. "I’M RIGHT HERE MIKE I’M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO," she declared on the comment section of his original tweet.

As of now, Johnson has yet to publically acknowledge Lovato's "hints," but we can only hope that he gets with the program. These two would make such a cute couple. Although, it's also worth noting that many fans of the show are already hoping that Johnson will become the next Bachelor, which could certainly complicate things. It looks like we'll just have to wait and see if anything comes from Demi's social media flirtations.