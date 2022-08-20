Demi Lovato has a new boo, and they’re so in love. Lovato and her new boyfriend were spotted out in public for the first time after on date night in New York City on Aug. 16, but they’ve been connecting for a while before going public. Looking cute in matchy black and white edgy fits, Lovato and Jute$ held hands as they walked together. Lovatics may be wondering who Jute$ is, but they’re probably more familiar with him than they realize, because he helped write Lovato’s new album Holy Fvck.

Jute$ is a singer-songwriter from Ottawa, Canada, whose real name is Jordan Lutes. His birthday is on March 28, as he posted a birthday post on Instagram and wrote, “made it through another year.” But his age is unconfirmed — the Daily Mail reported he’s 23 but Rate Your Music reported he was born in 1997, which would make him 25. He met Lovato while working on her new album, Holy Fvck, a pop-punk rock album that dropped on Aug. 19. He’s credited as a co-writer for Lovato’s single “Substance,” as well as a co-writer on the reflective “Happy Ending” and the rollicking banger “City of Angels.” As for his own music career, he recently released the single “Hollywood Hillbilly” on Aug. 4 and will be releasing his followup single “Out the Door” on Sept. 1.

Jute$ has shown a ton of love for his girlfriend’s music, calling “Substance” one of his favorite songs he’s ever worked on. “...when i got asked to pull up and write for this session i remember thinking wtf am i supposed to do in a demi lovato session? only to show up and realize she was making one of the hardest rock projects i’ve ever heard…” he praised Lovato in a July 15 Instagram post.

After the song’s drop, he shared words of gratitude for being part of the song. “...im overwhelmed w gratitude that i get to be a part of something that im such a big fan of…,” Jute$ wrote on Aug. 19. His girlfriend commented, “And I’m honored to have had you be a part of this album 🥹 I have the best time writing w you and so grateful to be able to create art w the person I call home. You’re incredible. 🖤”

He has been showing his support for Lovato tons on Instagram during the album rollout. On Aug. 18, he shared a clip of her performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with the caption, “sheeeesh best voice in the game, by a lot... substance on @jimmyfallon last night. grateful to be a part of this one ✍️🖤 ps ur f*cking hot.” Lovato commented on the post, “YOU ARE 😍😍 thank you so much baby!! 🥰🥰”

In a sweet birthday tribute dedicated to Lovato’s 30th birthday on Aug. 20, Jute$ posted a carousel of adorable couple pictures and a lengthy caption expressing his love in writing. “i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression,” he wrote. He added, “i love u” and “literally bursting w joy 😭 how are u real lol” in the cute AF caption.

Jute$ has been as open about his struggles with mental health as has Lovato. He tweeted on July 27 to celebrate 100 days of sobriety. “100 days sober today. learning to cope with my anxiety properly was something i was always too scared to try. took a long time to be ready but i’ve never felt better mentally and emotionally. if ur dealing with sh*t rn that feels never ending just know nothing lasts forever 🖤,” he tweeted.

Lovato and Jute$ are channeling serious twin flame energy. Fans couldn’t be happier to see Lovato finding love again after, especially since its so clear the two musicians forged a strong bond while making Holy Fvck together.