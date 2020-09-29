How do I put this gently? Let's just say Demi Lovato's reaction to Max Ehrich's post-breakup behavior is, uh, firm. "Demi wants no contact with Max at this point," a source reportedly claimed to E! News on Sept. 28. "She is completely embarrassed at the way he's been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media. She wants nothing to do with him." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Lovato for comment on these claims, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

And that's not all. The source also claimed Ehrich has reportedly "tried to reach out" to Lovato since the split and that the soap opera star is reportedly "in denial" that their relationship is really over. Apparently, Lovato finds this reported behavior from Ehrich to be "worrying" and she "does not want the situation to escalate."

It seems as though Lovato is reportedly trying to move forward and close the chapter on the Ehrich portion of her life. "Demi is completely done and doesn't want to see him again at this point," the source reportedly claimed. "She can't believe she fell into his trap and is really upset over it." In other words, it's time to move on.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Luckily, she has a great support system around her. The source reportedly shared, "She's been spending a lot of time with her family and friends to help heal from this and they are all keeping her occupied and rallying around her."

People first broke the news that Lovato and Ehrich had split on Sept. 24. While Lovato has remained quiet on the matter, she's seemingly subtly confirmed the news by removing all traces of Ehrich from her Instagram feed.

On the flip side, Ehrich has been very vocal about the split on social media. On Sept. 26, the actor took to his Instagram Stories to claim that he only found out about their split "through a tabloid." On Sept. 27 he took to his stories yet again to double down on the same claims, presumably after having read reports from sources reportedly saying he did, in fact, know about his split before it made headlines. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for Lovato and Ehrich for comment on this source's claims and did not hear back in time for publication.)

Yep, it's all pretty dang messy.