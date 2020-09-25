It's OK to not be OK, but it seems like Demi Lovato is doing A-OK following her rumored breakup. Demi Lovato's Instagram Stories after reportedly ending her engagement with Max Ehrich are surprisingly chill and only a little bit salty — even the Stories she posted the same day her reported breakup went public. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for Lovato and Ehrich for comment on the rumored split but didn't hear back.)

On Sept. 24, shortly after People announced the reported end of Lovato and Ehrich's engagement, Lovato took to her IG Stories to post a selfie with an alien filter and the caption, "MOOD." Three hours later, she posted a vid showing off her "Dogs Over People" T-shirt... as well as her ringless finger. She has yet to confirm the reported breakup herself, but the fact that she's not rocking her giant rock is pretty telling, IMO.

According to his own IG, Ehrich seems like he's in a very different place. On Sept. 25, he posted a (since-deleted) video on his grid of himself bopping to his forthcoming song, "fight4u," which he teased the day before. The lyrics: "I need your love. Don't you leave me standing in the dark." Was this song inspired by Lovato, or is the timing just coincidental? Your guess is as good as mine.

Here is Lovato's alien selfie, which is a total #mood.

And her fabulous "Dogs Over People" T-shirt (which you can get from LULUSIMONSTUDIO for only $34). Peep that ringless left hand. 👀

On Sept. 24, a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed both Lovato and Ehrich's friends had doubts about the relationship before the reported split. "Those close to them were skeptical about their relationship and the longevity of it," the source reportedly claimed. According to the source, Ehrich's rising star may have also contributed to the reported breakup. "Max is in Atlanta filming [Southern Gospel] and Demi was with him there recently and had been supporting him, but he is just kicking off his career," the source reportedly added. "Friends thought they were going to implode." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Lovato and Ehrich about the claims but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

Whether they've decided to end their engagement or not, here's hoping Lovato and Ehrich do whatever is best for themselves and for their relationship. Now if you will excuse me, I need to go order one of those "Dogs Over People" T-shirts.