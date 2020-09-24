Sorry, Lovatics. According to People magazine, Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have reportedly broken up — ending their relationship after six months together. The news comes two months after the couple announced their engagement on Instagram, following a scenic proposal (and a huge engagement ring) on a Malibu beach in July.

“It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers,” a source reportedly told People. “They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”

The reported breakup comes on the heels of a Page Six report that claimed the two were “struggling to make their relationship work.” Page Six’s source reportedly told the publication, “It’s not over yet, but it’s on its way there.” (Elite Daily reached out to representatives for both Lovato and Ehrich for comment on the status of their relationship, but they did not immediately respond in time for publication.) It also comes shortly after Lovato fans began to circulate screenshots of tweets from 2018 attributed to Ehrich where he reportedly gushed over Lovato’s former best friend, Selena Gomez. One of the tweets read, “I’m going to marry @selenagomez.”

On Sept. 15, Lovato responded on Instagram Stories, writing, “It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict that’s between them NOT YOU.” She also took the opportunity to call out publications for focusing on her love life instead of more important things, like the Breonna Taylor case.

“Secondly, don’t y’all have more important sh*t to write about in 2020???” she wrote. “I challenge any tabloid that dares to type my name to mention Breonna Taylor and the fact that her murderers still haven’t been arrested, WRITE ABOUT THAT.” (On Sept. 23, six months after Taylor’s death, a grand jury indicted former detective Brett Hankison on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. Two other officers under investigation, detective Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, were not charged.)

Lovato continued, writing, “But then I stop and think.. it’s hella rude but d*mn.. I get it. And I don’t wanna look at what’s really happening in the world either but WE HAVE TO. Yes, it’s easier to tear apart celebrities and their relationships because 2020 sucks and scares the s--- out of us but it’s only gonna stay terrifying until we address it all and WORK ON SOLUTIONS TOGETHER.”

She ended her Story post by re-iterating her claim that the screenshots were doctored, writing, "So while on one hand I understand and have compassion for those who are so horrified at the reality of 2020 that they gotta distract themselves with doctored images in order to not focus on how bad these times are - but on the other hand, if you aren't 13 years old trying to grasp the reality of right now, put on your adult underpants and write about what actually matters. Please. ❤️️"

