Lovatics, brace yourself: It looks like there's some trouble afoot for your fave. According to a Sept. 24 report from Page Six, Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are reportedly close to a breakup, as they are "struggling to make their relationship work." A source reportedly claimed to Page Six, "It’s not over yet, but it’s on its way there.” (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Lovato and Ehrich for comment on their relationship but did not hear back by the time of publication.)

If you're a Lovato stan, this reported update is essentially the drop on a months-long emotional rollercoaster. Almost three months ago to the day, Ehrich and Lovato announced their engagement on Instagram. Lovato shared the good news on July 23 with a dreamy photo of herself and her husband-to-be kissing at the beach.

"@maxehrich — I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself," Lovato wrote on Instagram. "I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage."

Just before announcing their engagement, Us Weekly and People confirmed Lovato and Ehrich's relationship on March 25. The relationship appeared to be going well, with sweet, mushy pics popping up from time to time on Instagram — the usual. Of course, the events of 2020 as a whole feel like the plot of a Wattpad story, so you may or may not remember how the internet dredged up Ehrich's supposed thirst for Selena Gomez. You know, the former best friend of his fiancée.

In a series of resurfaced tweets from 2018, the actor reportedly wrote, "I'm going to marry Selena Gomez," and reportedly called Gomez "his wife," which seemed pretty sus in the eyes of some fans. Regardless, Lovato posted an Instagram Story addressing the rumors about the reported tweets on Sept. 15, implying the screenshots were fake and the work of — as she sings in "I Love Me" — "haters who live on the internet." She wrote, "It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict that’s between them NOT YOU."

She added that people should instead focus on more important things, like the Breonna Taylor case. "I challenge any tabloid that dares to type my name to mention Breonna Taylor and the fact that her murderers still haven’t been arrested," Lovato wrote. (On Sept. 23, six months after Taylor's death, a grand jury indicted former detective Brett Hankison on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. Two other officers under investigation, detective Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, were not charged.)

Whatever Lovato's true relationship status may be or the reason for this reportedly imminent breakup, Lovatics can at least expect some good music from the mess.