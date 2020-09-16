Considering they got engaged in the middle of a pandemic, it's understandable that Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich's wedding date has remained a question mark. Planning anything is tough these days — and that goes double for weddings. But Lovato finally gave a little update during a Sept. 14 interview with PopCrush Nights, the actress and singer revealed she's not necessarily opposed to just eloping while a larger celebration remains unsafe.

"I have started looking at dresses, but the thing is with the pandemic, it’s like on one hand, I would love to elope because my life is so public and I want to keep it sacred between me and him," she explained. "On the other hand, I want my friends and family to be there for a celebration, but I can't do that until the pandemic's over because it's not safe so it's like, what do we — do we do that [elope] in the meantime and then do that [a big wedding ceremony] later? It's all this planning."

If they do wait to tie the knot until they can throw a major party with a long guest list, Lovato already has an outfit in mind. She explained, "I have my image for what I would want it to be if I got to do a big celebration and I don't want to give it away but it's definitely not a white dress."

The one awkward thing about her wedding update? She gave that interview before old tweets and videosfeaturing Ehrich crushing hard on her former bestie, Selena Gomez, resurfaced.

"I'm going to marry Selena Gomez," one of the tweets read from August 2018. When a Twitter user said they wanted to marry Gomez, Ehrich reportedly tweeted, "You have to fight me first." Other tweets show him reportedly praising someone who referred to Gomez as "his wife."

Lovato was quick to dismiss the reported tweets, calling their authenticity into question. "It's really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict that's between them NOT YOU," she wrote on her Instagram Story before urging people to instead focus their intention on seeking justice for Breonna Taylor.

But even if the images of the tweets of Ehrich gushing over Gomez were fake, there's also a video of him going on about his "major crush" on her.

"I think she’s an extremely, extremely, extremely talented girl, and I’ve actually had a major crush on her since 2010," he said in an old video resurfaced by a fan. "I honestly think Selena Gomez is an extraordinary woman. What she stands for charity-wise, just being an activist, she just has a great heart. Her heart is in the right place. She loves Jesus. She loves God. She’s just like, she’s an angel, and I love her, but on top of that, I respect her musically and I want to make music with her. Okay? I want to make a song with her and put out a song."

On July 23, Lovato and Ehrich announced they were engaged after only a few months of dating. "When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' — something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner," Lovato wrote alongside a series of photos from their Malibu engagement. "@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍"

