Demi Lovato is celebrating another year around the sun, and her fiancé Max Ehrich shared the sweetest message to mark the occasion. Aug. 20 marks Lovato's 28th birthday and the singer was absolutely showered with love from her husband-to-be. Max Ehrich's post for Demi Lovato's 28th Birthday was relationship goals to the max.

Ehrich and Lovato first announced their engagement on July 23, shocking fans seeing as they'd only been dating a mere four months. But when you know, you know, and Ehrich is very clear on his feelings for Lovato.

"Words fall short baby," he wrote on Instagram on the morning of her birthday. "You light up this world & i am the luckiest man alive to call you my fiancé. I keep falling more in love with you & your pure heart & soul every moment. Can’t wait to make endless memories with u & forever cherish you with all my heart. Happy 28th, my angel."

The sweet message coincided with a slideshow of memories the couple has shared to date including beach trips, hiking excursions, and photos of them cuddling with their dogs. You can see Ehrich's birthday post for Lovato below.

This is hardly the first time Ehrich publicly declared his love for Lovato. When sharing their engagement photos in July, he gushed about her in a lengthy post.

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

"You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life," Ehrich wrote on Instagram. "Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby."

With so much love from her future husband coming her way, Lovato's 28th bday is bound to be the best one yet.