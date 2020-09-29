Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich's Relationship Timeline Is Intense
If you've been following along with Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich's relationship timeline, then you're probably just as confused as I am about why these two went from totally in love to totally at odds so quickly. Though the reason for their sudden split still isn't clear, a source for People reportedly claimed the breakup was due to distance. "Demi and Max were basically together 24/7 for months," the source reportedly claimed. "They lived in a bubble with zero stress, and everything was just fun. Now they are both working and are on separate coasts."
Another insider for People reportedly claimed Ehrich's rising star added to the strain. "Max shot up in fame, and it's been hard," the source reportedly claimed. "He got wrapped up in [Hollywood]." A source for Us Weekly reportedly agreed, claiming, "Max is in Atlanta filming [Southern Gospel] and Demi was with him there recently and had been supporting him, but he is just kicking off his career. Friends thought they were going to implode." (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Lovato and Ehrich about these claims but didn't hear back.)
Whatever the reason for ending their engagement may be, here's what I do know about Lovato and Ehrich's six-month romance.
They Sparked Dating Rumors In March 2020
After leaving some flirty comments for each other on IG, sources for both Us Weekly and People reportedly confirmed Lovato and Ehrich were an item on March 25, 2020. Just three days later, Lovato accidentally made a cameo in Ehrich's Instagram Live session, making fans even more convinced something was going on between the two.
They Went Public With Their Relationship In May 2020
A little over a month after Us Weekly and People broke the news of their reported relationship, Lovato and Ehrich cleared up any doubt in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video, which dropped on May 8. The next day, Lovato shared the clip of her and Ehrich slow-dancing and smooching on her IG in a since-deleted post, captioning it, "Happy to be a part of something so special right now. Like really REALLY happy if you can't tell... #stuckwithu."
They Got Engaged In July 2020
After just about four months of dating, Ehrich proposed to Lovato in Malibu, California on July 22, and the two took to Instagram to share the big news the next day. In her IG post (which she has since deleted), Lovato told Ehrich, "I knew I loved you the moment I met you," while Ehrich told Lovato she was "every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner" in his own post (which he has also since deleted).
They Reportedly Ended Their Engagement In September 2020
Less than a week after Lovato and Ehrich celebrated their six-month anniversary on Sept. 8, 2020, fans starting circulating reported old tweets from Ehrich. According to the supposed screenshots, Ehrich reportedly gushed about Selena Gomez back in September 2018, tweeting, "I'm going to marry Selena Gomez." However, Lovato attempted to shut down the drama in an Instagram Story, writing, "It's really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict that's between them NOT YOU."
On Sept. 24, just as little over a week after Lovato stepped in to defend her fiancé, People reportedly claimed the couple had decided to call off their engagement. "It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," a source reportedly told People. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."
Things quickly got messy, with Ehrich claiming he found out about the split "through a tabloid." Soon after, a source for E! News reportedly claimed Ehrich's assertion was false, saying, "Demi did tell him beforehand." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Lovato and Ehrich for comment on this source's claims and did not hear back in time for publication.)
Sorry, friends, but I wouldn't keep your fingers crossed for a reconciliation between these two anytime soon.