If you've been following along with Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich's relationship timeline, then you're probably just as confused as I am about why these two went from totally in love to totally at odds so quickly. Though the reason for their sudden split still isn't clear, a source for People reportedly claimed the breakup was due to distance. "Demi and Max were basically together 24/7 for months," the source reportedly claimed. "They lived in a bubble with zero stress, and everything was just fun. Now they are both working and are on separate coasts."

Another insider for People reportedly claimed Ehrich's rising star added to the strain. "Max shot up in fame, and it's been hard," the source reportedly claimed. "He got wrapped up in [Hollywood]." A source for Us Weekly reportedly agreed, claiming, "Max is in Atlanta filming [Southern Gospel] and Demi was with him there recently and had been supporting him, but he is just kicking off his career. Friends thought they were going to implode." (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Lovato and Ehrich about these claims but didn't hear back.)

Whatever the reason for ending their engagement may be, here's what I do know about Lovato and Ehrich's six-month romance.

They Sparked Dating Rumors In March 2020 After leaving some flirty comments for each other on IG, sources for both Us Weekly and People reportedly confirmed Lovato and Ehrich were an item on March 25, 2020. Just three days later, Lovato accidentally made a cameo in Ehrich's Instagram Live session, making fans even more convinced something was going on between the two.

They Went Public With Their Relationship In May 2020 A little over a month after Us Weekly and People broke the news of their reported relationship, Lovato and Ehrich cleared up any doubt in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video, which dropped on May 8. The next day, Lovato shared the clip of her and Ehrich slow-dancing and smooching on her IG in a since-deleted post, captioning it, "Happy to be a part of something so special right now. Like really REALLY happy if you can't tell... #stuckwithu."

They Got Engaged In July 2020 @ddlovato/Instagram After just about four months of dating, Ehrich proposed to Lovato in Malibu, California on July 22, and the two took to Instagram to share the big news the next day. In her IG post (which she has since deleted), Lovato told Ehrich, "I knew I loved you the moment I met you," while Ehrich told Lovato she was "every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner" in his own post (which he has also since deleted).