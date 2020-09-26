Following People magazine's Sept. 24 reports that Demi Lovato broke up with fiancé Max Ehrich, fans have been wondering what tore the former lovebirds apart so suddenly. The pair was silent on the issue, barring a couple of cryptic social media posts, but it looks like Ehrich finally revealed a heartbreaking detail. While they looked happy together pre-split, Max Ehrich's Instagram about his breakup with Demi Lovato gives a surprising revelation.

On Saturday, Sept. 26, Ehrich took to his Instagram Stories and opened up about the split in a surprising way, revealing how he learned about the breakup. The actor, who is currently filming the movie Southern Gospel in Atlanta, Georgia, wrote, "Imagine finding out the status of your relationship through a tabloid ... while your [sic] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people." A third slide ended with the words, "God bless," and a dove emoji.

Meanwhile, Lovato is tight-lipped about the split except for IG posts shortly after the news hit the tabloids. Her first post was a selfie with an alien filter, which she captioned "MOOD." Later in the day, she posted a quick video of herself with a T-shirt that read, "Dogs Over People," and no ring on her finger.

Neither Lovato nor Ehrich has publicly explained the reason for their split. In light of Ehrich's Stories post, however, it would appear that the split was not ~exactly~ mutual.

A source close to the couple reportedly told People their breakup was due to the strain of distance. "Demi and Max were basically together 24/7 for months," they claimed. "They lived in a bubble with zero stress, and everything was just fun. Now they are both working and are on separate coasts."

People said another source reportedly cited stress on the pair due to Ehrich's budding career. "Max shot up in fame, and it's been hard," the source reportedly claimed. "He got wrapped up in [Hollywood]."

Similarly, an insider reportedly told Us Weekly the distance between Ehrich and Lovato while he was filming was the primary reason for the end. "Max is in Atlanta filming and Demi was with him there recently and had been supporting him, but he is just kicking off his career," the source reportedly said. "Friends thought they were going to implode." The source also cited stardom as a cause, revealing, "[Lovato] is used to being the star in their dynamic, and Max is really loving the newfound attention. He is really excited about all the career opportunities coming his way." According to the source, friends were reportedly "skeptical about their relationship and the longevity of it" before news of the split.

Elite Daily previously reached out to both of their reps for comment on the split and insider claims but didn't hear back.

While the reason for their breakup has yet to be confirmed, some reports linked Ehrich's reported thirsty tweets about Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, and Ariana Grande as a reason. However, when the comments first surfaced, Lovato shut them down, calling them fake.

Whatever the case, it appears Ehrich had no idea they were calling off the engagement until he read the news online like the rest of us.