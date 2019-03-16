Friday, March 15 marked a bittersweet milestone for Demi Lovato, who took to social media to reflect on what would have been seven years of sobriety. Before her relapse in the summer of 2018, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer — who has previously opened up about her struggles with substance abuse —had been sober for six years. Demi Lovato's Instagram posts about relapsing acknowledged her "mistakes" while focusing on the path to recovery ahead, and they included a message for her followers who are going through the same struggle with addiction.

On Friday, Lovato broke her silence on social media to address what would have been the seventh anniversary of her decision to live a sober life. It was understandably a tough milestone for the 26-year-old, especially in light of reportedly being hospitalized for an apparent overdose last July, after which she reportedly entered rehab for treatment.

At the time, Lovato's rep said in a statement:

Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.

In a series of posts on her Instagram Story on March 15, the "Tell Me You Love Me" songstress reflected on the bittersweet day by revealing that she was choosing to put her focus on the future and the new journey ahead.

"Today I would’ve had 7 years sober," she began the series. "I don’t regret going out because I needed to make those mistakes but I must never forget that’s exactly what they were: mistakes."

Lovato then opened up about getting back on the sober bandwagon, writing, "Grateful that AA/NA never shuts the door on you no matter how many times you have to start your time over. I didn’t lose 6 years; I’ll always have that experience but now I just get to add to that time with a new journey and time count."

The star concluded her posts with a message directed at anyone who might be going through substance abuse. She wrote:

If you’ve relapsed and are afraid to get help again, just know it’s possible to take that step towards recovery. If you’re alive today, you can make it back. You’re worth it.

While the former Disney star took a break from social media last summer to focus on getting help, she's since slowly eased back into Instagram by sharing messages about her recovery.

On Friday, Jan. 25, the star celebrated being six months sober with a blue icing-layered cake from her team. Just a few weeks earlier, she shared her gratitude for the people in her life in a New Year's Eve post reflecting on the past year.

"So grateful for the lessons I’ve learned this year," Lovato wrote in her Instagram Story on New Year’s Eve. "I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones. Thankful for my fans, friends, family and everyone who supported me through this year. God bless."

It sounds like Lovato is choosing to keep her focus on the future, not the past, as she continues on the road to recovery and marks new milestones as they come.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).