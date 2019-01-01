It's no secret that Demi Lovato had a rough year in 2018. After her apparent overdose in July 2018, the singer has been taking it easy in order to fully recover. By all accounts, she’s making great progress. And that’s definitely reflected in the message she shared on Instagram to commemorate the new year. Demi Lovato’s New Year’s Eve 2019 Instagram Story, as reported by Entertainment Tonight, reflected on how grateful she is to have learned so much over the past year. When you read it, you’ll definitely get the feeling that she’s doing really well these days.

Lovato took to her Instagram Story on Dec. 31 to share her thoughts on 2018 with fans. Her message is full of gratitude and good vibes, which is the perfect mindset to have when ringing in the new year.

“So grateful for the lessons I’ve learned this year,” Lovato wrote in her New Year’s Eve Instagram Story. “I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones. Thankful for my fans, friends, family and everyone who supported me through this year. God bless.”

Later on the evening, Lovato posted another Instagram Story of a photo of Martinelli’s Sparkling Cider. Lovato captioned the photo with “#Sobriety” to highlight her journey and commitment to staying sober.

You can check out her Insta Stories down below:

Back in June 2018, Lovato released an emotional song called “Sober” in which she detailed her relapse and how it made her feel like she’d let everyone down. Here’s a look at the lyrics:

Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor / And I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human

At the very end of the song, Lovato apologizes for relapsing:

I’m sorry that I’m here again / I promise I’ll get help / It wasn’t my intention / I’m sorry to myself

Just a month later, Lovato suffered an apparent overdose and was taken into treatment shortly after. In November 2018, she was released from rehab, and since then, she's been doing all she can to stay on a positive path. Over the past few months, Lovato has surrounded herself with positive influences, like her friend and reported boyfriend Henry Levy. According to Entertainment Tonight, the two met in rehab several years ago. A source close to the situation told ET in November 2018 that Levy was the “perfect” person to help keep Lovato on track.

"Henry and Demi met a few years ago in rehab," the source revealed. "They hit it off immediately and became fast friends. Henry takes his sober life very seriously and, when Demi sadly relapsed, they lost touch for some time."

So, it sounds like Lovato truly is committed to her sobriety right now and is especially concerned about keeping her surroundings as positive as possible. At least, that’s the impression I get from her Instagram Story. It’s a great mindset to have and one that I hope lasts Lovato for the long-term. She deserves to be happy and healthy in 2019.