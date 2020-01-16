Demi Lovato has decided to give her heart a break, and I'm all for it. On Jan. 15 —less than a month after ending her relationship with model Austin Wilson — the pop star announced she would be performing at the 2020 Grammys, held on Sunday, Jan. 26. Demi Lovato's dating history has had lots of ups-and-downs, but one thing has remained consistent through it all: She never allows anything to get her down for long. (Lovato has a number of rumored romances; Elite Daily reached out to reps for Lovato and each of her past potential flames for comment and did not hear back in time for publication.)

While I was admittedly pretty into Lovato and Wilson together, nothing makes me happier than to see Lovato flourishing on her own and getting back on stage. She even got a new tattoo at the end of 2019 to celebrate how far she's come and how much she's grown over the past decade. The singer has had her fair share of relationships — some lasting just a few dates, and some spanning over several years — and in case you forgot, here are the people who've been lucky enough to romance Lovato over the years.

Cody Linley, 2008 Greg Doherty/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cody Linley (whom you might recognize as Miley's love interest Jake Ryan from Hannah Montana) briefly dated Lovato while they were both starting off in Hollywood. He even opened up to Seventeen in December 2008 about taking Lovato on a disastrous date, during which his car broke down. "It was really the most up and down night of my life," he said. It's unclear how long these two dated or when they decided to go their separate ways.

Trace Cyrus, 2009 Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lovato first became friends with former Metro Station guitarist Trace Cyrus through his sister, Miley. The two reportedly dated briefly, though when asked about the dating rumors by MTV News in June 2009, Lovato insisted she was single. Despite Lovato's protests, Cyrus told People a month later that he and Lovato had decided to break up due to their age difference and traveling schedules. "Maybe when she's older and we've both matured, we'll be looking for the same thing and it can work out," he said, though the two reportedly never gave their romance another shot.

Joe Jonas, 2010 Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After starring alongside each other in 2008's Camp Rock, as well as 2010's Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, Lovato and Joe Jonas gradually transitioned from friends to more-than-friends. Their relationship was rumored for a while, but Lovato finally confirmed their status during an interview with Access Hollywood in March 2010. "He is my best friend and he is incredible," she gushed. In May 2010, Jonas released a statement to Us Weekly announcing that he and Lovato had split. "I realize over the time we have shared together that I feel I care more about our friendship right now," he explained. "It was my choice to break up, but I love her as a friend." Years later, after Jonas announced his engagement to Sophie Turner on Instagram in October 2017, Lovato supported him with a sweet comment, saying, "HUGE CONGRATS. Sooooo happy for the both of you!"

Wilmer Valderrama, 2010-2016 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lovato first met That '70s Show actor Wilmer Valderrama in January 2010 while shooting a PSA for Voto Latino. Since Lovato was only 17 at the time (and Valderrama was 29), the two didn't start dating until she turned 18 in August 2010. Nearly six years later, Lovato took to Twitter in June 2016 to announce that she and Valderrama were calling it quits. "This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us," she tweeted, "but we have realized more than anything that we are better as friends. We will always be supportive of one another." In her 2017 documentary, Simply Complicated, Lovato confessed that she wasn't sure she could move on from Valderrama. "Like, I'm pretty sure I'm not going to meet anybody that compares to him," she said, "but I'm trying to keep an open heart and open mind when it comes to that." When Valderrama proposed to his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco in January 2020, a source told E! News that Lovato was happy for her ex. "She's happy for Wilmer if he's happy," the source claimed. "She always wants the best for him in life and is glad he has found love."

Odell Beckham Jr., 2016 Diamond Images/Diamond Images/Getty Images After ending her six-year relationship with Wilmer Valderrama, Lovato and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly went on a few dates. Page Six claimed the two were spotted on a dinner date in July 2016, and a source for E! News said that Odell was the one to ask out Lovato. "Odell is aware that Demi broke up with her long-term boyfriend not long ago but he really digs her," the source said. "They are just hanging out now and it all is very fresh. Odell is aware that he may be a rebound, but he is OK with just chilling and getting to know her." However, little more was reported about the budding relationship, and the rumors fizzled out.

Guilherme Vasconcelos, 2017 Luiz Pires Dias/UFC/Getty Images Lovato and MMA fighter Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos were rumored to have had a brief fling in July 2016 before she started hanging out with Luke Rockhold, but they didn't start dating until after she officially broke up with Rockhold in December. In January 2017, Vasconcelos and Lovato spent New Year's Eve together and later posted pictures from the night on Instagram. She even sparked engagement rumors when she posted a selfie in March showing off a diamond ring. However, four months after becoming Insta official, the two decided to go their separate ways that May. According to a source for People, the breakup was amicable. "It wasn't a dramatic split," the source claimed. "Bomba is a good guy, but the relationship just ran its course."

Austin Wilson, 2019 Lovato and her longtime friend Austin Wilson made their relationship Insta official in November 2019, when Lovato posted a couple's mirror selfie with the caption, "My [heart]" with a red heart emoji, and Wilson posted the same picture with the caption, "My love." Unfortunately, the two only lasted a month, with a source telling People, "She's concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God." According to Just Jared, Lovato seemingly confirmed the split herself on social media when she replied to a fan who asked about the breakup rumors. "Please don't go after him," she wrote. "He's a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he's got a lot of tattoos." She also added, "Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers."