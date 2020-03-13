Bachelor relationships may not always last, but Neil Lane diamond rings are forever. Even though host Chris Harrison is the face of the Bachelor franchise, jeweler Neil Lane is truly the (diamond) rock of the series, seeing as he provides all those gorgeous sparklers presented during Bachelor proposals. From classic designs (like Hannah Godwin's 2.5-carat cushion-cut diamond ring) to totally unique ones (like Becca Kufrin's 3.75-carat 18-karat gold ring), Lane knows just how to customize each ring to match the personality of its recipient. I've rounded up some of my favorite Bachelor engagement rings, and believe me, it wasn't easy to choose.

Elite Daily previously spoke to the Bachelor jeweler to get an idea of how the choosing process works. "I bring six rings to every show," he explained. "So we go and say, 'What don't you like for sure?' And we eliminate two [rings] right away. And then we go down the line and talk about her personality." Of course, for some people, this is a tricky undertaking. "A ring is a huge deal," Lane said, later adding, "It's a lifetime that goes with the ring." Not all of these relationships may have lasted, but these 20 Neil Lane engagement rings will certainly go down in Bachelor history.