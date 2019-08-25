Love is officially in the air as the summer draws to a close! I'm a huge fan of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette — tuning into each season with all the drama, laughs, and ultimately heartwarming emotions has become a ritual for me and my friends. That's why it's unbelievably exciting to hear that The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay married Bryan Abasolo on Aug. 24! The couple tied the knot in a destination wedding at the Royalton Suites Cancun in Mexico, and naturally, Bachelor Nation is buzzing about the details. It isn't surprising, since the day sounded absolutely picturesque and glamorous, perfectly fit for a celebration of love.

Wedding planner Michael Russo described the beachside event to People: "Rachel was the epitome of elegance and grace as she walked down the aisle towards Bryan. The ceremony was filled with so much joy, love and laughter. As they exchanged their personal handwritten vows, you could feel the unbridled emotion and powerful connection between them." According to People, there were plenty of Bachelor alums in attendance, such as Kristina Schulman, Astrid Loch, and Bibiana Julian. I would have seriously loved to be a fly on the wall at this wedding!

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rachel looked stunning as always on her special day, wearing a white gown that was designed by Randi Rahm. Bryan also stepped it up with an off-white tuxedo with grey trim, the ideal outfit for a summer wedding in warm Cancun. After all, the wedding planner did describe the wedding to E! News as "super, super relaxed — so tropical chic."

It's hard to believe that it's been two years since Rachel gave out her final rose to Bryan — time seriously flies. I was always rooting for Bryan, the 37-year-old chiropractor based in Miami, ever since he introduced himself in Spanish on arrival night. Turns out Rachel was too, and as fans will gleefully remember, she ended up giving the First Impression Rose to Bryan. I swear, it was that night that their whirlwind journey first began.

Their experience on The Bachelorette eventually led to their engagement in December 2017. Bryan proposed to Rachel in Spain at the top of a castle, and as Rachel described to People, it was "like an out-of-body experience." The couple also celebrated their engagement with friends at a fabulous event in Malibu. Love was definitely in the air at the engagement party, which now sounds like a great teaser for their eventual Cancun wedding. Set on a private estate, Rachel and Bryan popped bottles of OneHope champagne and shared a romantic kiss during sunset.

So what's next for the newlyweds? It sounds like the couple already has big plans. Both Rachel and Bryan want to start a family, they recently revealed, but Bryan explained that there might be a slight disagreement on how many children they'll have. "I like three," he explained. "She wants four."

Regardless of their future plans, I'm just so excited that the couple has finally tied the knot at their dreamy Cancun wedding. It's really just the beginning of this fairytale love story!