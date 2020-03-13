You probably knew this was coming. Late on Thursday, March 12, Peter Weber announced his breakup with Madison Prewett on Instagram with an emotional caption about their decision to part ways. He explained they "mutually" decided to split and that the "love and respect" he has for his ex will "continue to endure."

The pilot-turned-reality star began his lengthy caption with a message of thanks for the contestants who fought for his heart. "I want to start by acknowledging the incredible group of women that I had the privilege of getting to know this season," he wrote. "Thank you for coming on this journey with me. I learned so many lessons from all of you that I will carry with me."

Next, he addressed Prewett. "Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love," he wrote. "You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward."

He noted that their relationship would not continue, but didn't explain why, other than to note that the decision came "after a lot of honest conversations." He wrote, "Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure."

Weber also gave a shout-out to his ex-fiancée Hannah Ann Sluss, adding, "Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best."

Prewett also shared the sad news, writing, "As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. @pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan."

The previous day, Chris Harrison weighed in on Weber and Prewett's future, and he didn't sound too optimistic. "Look, it's easy to get on social media and rip them apart and tell everybody they're not gonna make it," he told Us Weekly. "Odds are, they aren't."

While this update is sad, Bachelor in Paradise is right around the corner...