As soon as Hannah Ann Sluss walked out of the limo night one of Peter Weber's Bachelor season, it was clear she was there to make history. Between landing the first impression rose, going on multiple one-on-one dates, and technically winning Season 24, the 23-year-old was a contestant straight out of Chris Harrison's dreams. Now, after her history-making breakup with Pilot Pete, fans are itching to know if Hannah Ann will be on Bachelor In Paradise.

The model-turned-reality TV sensation was left heartbroken after Peter got down on his knee with a ring, only to change his mind just a month later. In a move reminiscent of Arie Luyendyk Jr. from Season 22, the 28-year-old pilot changed his mind after proposing in order to pursue Madison Prewett instead. The last time this happened, Becca Kufrin, the original winner of Arie's season, was named the next Bachelorette. Of course, Clare Crawley has already been crowned the upcoming season's lead, so fans are hoping for the next best thing.

While Hannah Ann's penchant for the spotlight could point to her being cast on Paradise, the rumor she's dating Josh Dobbs, a quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars, could inhibit her from packing her bags and heading to Mexico — if it's true, that is.

On the other hand, Hannah Ann's friendship with with former contestant Hannah Godwin could be a good indication she actually will go on Paradise. Hannah Ann and Hannah G. have been pals since at at least 2018, when they started appearing in each other's Instagrams. Hannah G. is actually the reason Hannah Ann was on The Bachelor in the first place; the franchise alumna referred her friend to producers, which eventually led Hannah Ann to be cast on Peter's season.

Whether Hannah Ann finds love on Paradise or she just keeps slaying with her wise words and her modeling career, here's hoping fans get to see more of her soon.

Check back for updates on the official start of Bachelor in Paradise, and be sure to tune in to the premiere of The Bachelorette on Monday, May 18, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.