Now that Peter Weber's reign on The Bachelor is over, it's time to focus on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. Fans already know Clare Crawley will be the next show lead, and many are excited to see what an older, more experienced Bachelorette will bring to the franchise. Now, fans get to meet the guys: ABC announced Clare Crawley's Bachelorette cast on Facebook, complete with photos and all.

The network wasted no time; the big announcement was made the morning of March 11, the day after Pilot Pete's explosive two-part Bachelor finale. And while it's going to take quite some time for fans to let go of everything that went down this past season, they now have plenty of new reasons to look ahead — 32 new reasons, to be specific.

There's not a ton of info out there about these guys yet, but from what is known, it seems like this cast will be exciting to watch. First off, there's at least one Instagram superstar in the lineup: Matt J., aka Matt James, aka Tyler Cameron's best bud and roommate. With one of Bachelor Nation's biggest success stories on his side, it's safe to say Matt is one to watch.

Also in the cast are not one, but two Blakes whose last names begin with the letter "M," meaning one of three things is bound to happen:

One of the men will get cut before the season airs. Both men will go by their first and full last names on the show. One (or both) of the men will assume an alias and be called a totally different name during their time on the show.

Check out the 32 men selected for Clare's season so you can start making predictions of your own:

Aaron G., 33

Alex B., 28

Anthony W., 27

Austin B., 28

Bennett M., 27

Blake Monar, 30

Blake Moynes, 29

Bret E., 42

Cameron D., 28

Chris C., 27

Dale M., 31

Demar J., 26

Ed W., 36

Ellis M., 26

Grant L., 25

Greg G., 26

Ivan H., 28

Jake M., 25

James C., 23

Jay S., 29

Jordan C., 26

Josh E., 31

JP C., 25

Karl S., 33

Matt G., 26

Matt J., 28

Mike T., 38

Miles G., 27

Nick E., 25

Noah E., 25

Tyler C., 27

Yosef A., 30

At 38, Clare is the franchise's oldest Bachelorette, and because Bachelor Nation loves a good gimmick, it's likely age will be a major topic this season. As you can see, only one of these guys is older than Clare, and one other guy is her age; many are much, much younger. Though age is just a number, fans should start gearing up for lots of "maturity" conversations now.

Clare's season of The Bachelorette begins May 18 on ABC.