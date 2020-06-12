In Season 25, the star of The Bachelor will be looking for love and making history at the same time. On June 12, ABC revealed Matt James as the Bachelor for the next season, making him the first Black lead of the franchise's flagship series since it began in 2002. The surprise announcement happened on Good Morning America, months before The Bachelor's lead is typically chosen.

Matt, who first appeared on Bachelor Nation's radar as the best friend and roommate of Hannah Brown's runner-up Tyler Cameron, was selected as a contestant for Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette back in March. Even then, fans speculated he would be a frontrunner as the lead of the next Bachelor season, and that The Bachelorette would basically be an audition for the starring role. However, soon after the announcement of Clare's cast, the coronavirus pandemic halted production of The Bachelorette, and now, while Clare's season is still set to happen, Matt will not be part of it. Instead, he'll be prepping to lead a season of his own, as The Bachelor's first Black lead.

The decision to cast Matt as the Bachelor comes after years of criticism over the franchise's lack of diversity. This criticism has become especially amplified in recent weeks, following the police brutality protests and the increased visibility of the Black Lives Matter movement. Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, the franchise's first-ever Black lead and a leader in the call for increased representation on the show, said in early June that she would cut ties with the franchise if the diversity issues were not fixed. Further, on June 8, a newly formed fan group called The Bachelor Diversity Campaign launched a widely publicized petition demanding a number of actions to be taken in order to make the franchise more inclusive. One of those demands? Cast a Black Bachelor for Season 25.

