Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen met on The Bachelorette, got engaged in the Maldives weeks later, and saw their courtship and proposal play out on national television. But those are pretty much the only “abnormal” things about their relationship, because at the end of the day, Becca Kufrin realized she was in love with Garrett Yrigoyen just like most people realize they’re in love: by crying into a breakfast burrito. You’d probably be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn’t cried over a late-night slice of pizza or a box of chicken nuggets because of someone they had feelings for. (No? Just me? OK.)

During her season of The Bachelorette in 2018, Kufrin visited Yrigoyen’s hometown of Manteca, California and tells Elite Daily that when she met his family, she felt like she’d known them forever. “I felt like I was with my family,” she says. “It just felt really comfortable.” She admits she wanted to spend as much time with Yrigoyen as possible (“because I was just so into him,” she says), so she asked producers if he could ride with her as they traveled from one shooting location to the next. They said yes, so the two got the opportunity to be alone off-camera for about an hour. “We just sat in the back of the van and drank a beer and talked,” she says, which gave him the opportunity to point out spots in his hometown that meant the most to him. “He was like, ’Oh, that's where my high school is, and that's the field I used to go party in.’ Had he not been with me, I would've never gotten those inside little tips.”

Heidi Gutman/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

At the end of filming in Manteca, Becca and the crew had to fly back to Los Angeles to wrap up the season, and that’s when it hit her. “I was at the airport and I just started crying into my breakfast burrito. And I was with my team of the producers who I was really close with and they're like, ‘Oh my gosh, Becca, are you OK? What's wrong?’ And I was like, ‘I just love Garrett,’” she says.

“It was like a gradual growth that I knew I was feeling for him the entire time, but it hit me hard at that moment. I was like, ‘I love this guy.’ And I hadn't said it to him. I didn't say it to any of the guys. But I just knew.

Two years later, Kufrin says they don’t have any wedding plans just yet, but rest assured that when they do, they’ll be everything but traditional. “We want it to feel like a celebration,” she says. “I don't want the seated, sit-down meals where everyone has their assigned order. I want food trucks. We want games, because we love games. We just want it to be like one big party where everyone is mingling together, dancing, moving around, talking. It's not going to be formal by any means.”

Kufrin is co-hosting The Bachelor: Live On Stage, a two-hour-long, live, untelevised show in 65 cities across the country with former-Bachelor Ben Higgins, from February 13 to May 17. One local bachelor from each city will get the chance to make connections with 10 local bachelorettes on-stage, using elements adapted from the actual show like group dates, fantasy suites, and rose ceremonies. Kufrin tells Elite Daily the shows will be “very interactive,” giving audience members the chance to chime in with their opinions. Although he won’t be on stage with her, Yrigoyen will be joining Kufrin on the road in some cities.

“Garrett is probably the most supportive partner I've ever had in my life,” Kufrin says. “He's like, ‘Whatever you want to do, whatever makes you happy, whatever drives you and gives you purpose, do it.’ I try to do the same for him. On The Bachelorette, I kept saying I want a relationship that's 50/50, and he truly gives that to me.”

The couple moved to Carlsbad, California together in early 2019, and even though Kufrin says they butt heads about “everything,” they work through it because their differences make their relationship fun. “It just gives us variety,” Kufrin says. “I love his sense of humor. I love his outlook on life. He's always smiling and making me laugh, and that's something that I think is really important in a relationship. You just have to be able to laugh with someone through the ups and downs of life, and he constantly gives that to me. He's just really caring. I know he at times tries to act tough and he's such a dude, but he just has a really big heart.”